Jelly Roll Accused of Suffering from 'Religious Psychosis' After Praising Jesus During 2026 Grammy Awards Speech — 'So Embarrassing, Get Over Yourself'

Jelly – who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and went to prison before his music career – devoted much of his acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album to sharing how music and religion saved him.

"I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life," he said. "I want to tell y'all right now: Jesus is for everybody, Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by one label. Jesus is Jesus."

He also thanked his wife, Bunny Xo, for helping him get back on the straight and narrow.

"They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you," he said. "I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."