Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebs

Jelly Roll Accused of Suffering from 'Religious Psychosis' After Praising Jesus During 2026 Grammy Awards Speech — 'So Embarrassing, Get Over Yourself'

Photo of Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll was accused of suffering from 'religious psychosis' after his Grammy Award acceptance speech.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Country music star Jelly Roll has been accused of suffering from "religious psychosis" after he praised Jesus during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Son of a Sinner singer, 41, took home three Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, including Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Praises Jesus in Grammy's Acceptance Speech

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BussinWTB/X

Jelly – who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and went to prison before his music career – devoted much of his acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album to sharing how music and religion saved him.

"I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life," he said. "I want to tell y'all right now: Jesus is for everybody, Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by one label. Jesus is Jesus."

He also thanked his wife, Bunny Xo, for helping him get back on the straight and narrow.

"They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you," he said. "I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly also thanked his wife and said he would be 'dead or in jail' without her.

While many applauded Jelly for being open about his faith and publicly praising Jesus, others felt the singer went too far.

Some cruel critics even blamed the singer's "psychosis" on his 200 pound weight-loss on Ozempic.

"That GLP-1 really fast-tracked the religious psychosis for Jelly Roll, huh," wrote one X user.

"Immediately got the ick towards Jelly Roll (because) bro shut the f--- up forcing Jesus down everyone's throats to such an extreme extent is so embarrassing like get over (yourself)," echoed a second X user.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Dodges Political Questions After Grammys Win

The singer avoided political questions after the awards.
Source: MEGA

The singer avoided political questions after the awards.

"I know MAGA likes to pretend they’re the only ones that are patriotic and/or spiritual," added a third user. "They're idiots."

"So, Jelly Roll can speak on Jesus, but NOT politics…why not both?" asked another in reference to Jelly dodging questions about rising political tensions in the U.S. in the press room after the Grammys.

Many artists who attended the award show signaled their support by wearing "ICE OUT" pins, while several others called out anti-immigration policies in their acceptance speeches, including Jelly's collaborator Shaboozey.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing in Arizona — FBI 'Aware' of the Case Due to 'What Was Found at the Scene'

miley cyrus liam hemsworth wrecking ball wedding plot

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus V Liam Hemsworth! How Engaged Singer is Plotting to Take Wrecking Ball to Her Ex's Nuptials

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly was also called out for declining to speak on current political issues.

In a video of Jelly speaking to press, he called himself a "dumb redneck" and admitted to feeling "disconnected" from current events before he launched into a rant about his chaotic childhood and not being aware of politics until adulthood.

His reluctance to speak about the country's current political issues led to him being branded "MAGA" by disappointed fans.

"Jesus this, Jesus that, BUT you are MAGA and a Trumper," wrote a critic on X. "Okay Jelly Roll, roll yourself off the stage."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.