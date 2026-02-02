Jelly Roll Accused of Suffering from 'Religious Psychosis' After Praising Jesus During 2026 Grammy Awards Speech — 'So Embarrassing, Get Over Yourself'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Country music star Jelly Roll has been accused of suffering from "religious psychosis" after he praised Jesus during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Son of a Sinner singer, 41, took home three Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, including Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey.
Jelly Roll Praises Jesus in Grammy's Acceptance Speech
Jelly – who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and went to prison before his music career – devoted much of his acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album to sharing how music and religion saved him.
"I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life," he said. "I want to tell y'all right now: Jesus is for everybody, Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by one label. Jesus is Jesus."
He also thanked his wife, Bunny Xo, for helping him get back on the straight and narrow.
"They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you," he said. "I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."
While many applauded Jelly for being open about his faith and publicly praising Jesus, others felt the singer went too far.
Some cruel critics even blamed the singer's "psychosis" on his 200 pound weight-loss on Ozempic.
"That GLP-1 really fast-tracked the religious psychosis for Jelly Roll, huh," wrote one X user.
"Immediately got the ick towards Jelly Roll (because) bro shut the f--- up forcing Jesus down everyone's throats to such an extreme extent is so embarrassing like get over (yourself)," echoed a second X user.
Jelly Dodges Political Questions After Grammys Win
"I know MAGA likes to pretend they’re the only ones that are patriotic and/or spiritual," added a third user. "They're idiots."
"So, Jelly Roll can speak on Jesus, but NOT politics…why not both?" asked another in reference to Jelly dodging questions about rising political tensions in the U.S. in the press room after the Grammys.
Many artists who attended the award show signaled their support by wearing "ICE OUT" pins, while several others called out anti-immigration policies in their acceptance speeches, including Jelly's collaborator Shaboozey.
In a video of Jelly speaking to press, he called himself a "dumb redneck" and admitted to feeling "disconnected" from current events before he launched into a rant about his chaotic childhood and not being aware of politics until adulthood.
His reluctance to speak about the country's current political issues led to him being branded "MAGA" by disappointed fans.
"Jesus this, Jesus that, BUT you are MAGA and a Trumper," wrote a critic on X. "Okay Jelly Roll, roll yourself off the stage."