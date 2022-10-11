Fired CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Blames Rupert Murdoch For America’s Political Divide, Says Mogul Pushes ‘Disinformation’ For Profit

After Smerconish asked why the country is so politically polarized, and suggested the media was to blame, Zucker began shaking his head before speaking up and directly blaming both Murdoch and Fox News.

“I think everybody is looking to blame somebody for why we’re so polarized, and the media is the obvious easy target,” Zucker responded during Saturday’s event. “The media is not perfect, but I don’t think the media is why we are so polarized.”