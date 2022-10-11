Fired CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Blames Rupert Murdoch For America’s Political Divide, Says Mogul Pushes ‘Disinformation’ For Profit
Disgraced former CNN boss Jeff Zucker blamed media mogul Rupert Murdoch for creating the current political divide across America, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising allegation was made as Zucker sat for an Un-Conventional 2022 panel alongside political commentator Michael Smerconish and former MSNBC president Phil Griffin over the weekend.
After Smerconish asked why the country is so politically polarized, and suggested the media was to blame, Zucker began shaking his head before speaking up and directly blaming both Murdoch and Fox News.
“I think everybody is looking to blame somebody for why we’re so polarized, and the media is the obvious easy target,” Zucker responded during Saturday’s event. “The media is not perfect, but I don’t think the media is why we are so polarized.”
“I think there are three main reasons why we are polarized,” Zucker continued before listing his reasons.
According to Zucker, the three reasons are: Rupert Murdoch, social media and gerrymandering.
When pressured by Smerconish to address what Zucker meant by blaming Murdoch for the country’s current political polarization, the former CNN boss accused Murdoch and Fox News of “pushing misinformation and disinformation as a business model in which their entire premise is built.”
Zucker further argued Murdoch’s business model with Fox News is “really harming America” and he “does not think that is happening with CNN and MSNBC.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zucker’s surprising comments on Saturday came just months after he was forced to resign from CNN after failing to properly disclose his relationship with CNN executive Allison Gollust to the network earlier this year.
Chris Licht, who previously served as a programming executive at CBS, was named CEO and chairman of CNN in Zucker’s place.
The already struggling news network has since been plagued with a series of shakeups and plummeting ratings following Licht’s takeover, with a number of on-air talents – such as Jeffrey Toobin, Brian Stelter and John Harwood – being axed from the network completely.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zucker’s comments alongside Smerconish and Griffin on Saturday also echoed President Joe Biden’s claim that Rupert Murdoch is “the most dangerous man in the world.”
Biden also allegedly “assessed” Fox News to be “one of the most destructive forces in the United States” when he called the conservative news network owned by the Murdochs nothing more than a “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.”