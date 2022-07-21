CNN's Brian Stelter Refuses To Address Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski's Possible Takeover As Ratings Continue To Plummet

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com that if Scarborough and Brzezinski jump ship at MSNBC and join Licht at CNN, colleagues like Stelter "should be concerned," especially because his ratings continue to tank.

As this outlet reported, Stelter had his lowest-rated month since June 2001 in the younger A25-54 demo, averaging only 79,000 viewers in A25-54 and 585,000 in total viewers last month.