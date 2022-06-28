Brian Stelter's Ratings In Free Fall: CNN Host Barely Clutching Morning Show As He Faces Lowest-Rated Month In 2 Decades
Brian Stelter is shattering records — but not the kind his CNN boss hopes to see. Radar has discovered the controversy-plagued CNN senior media correspondent's show Reliable Sources had its lowest-rated month since June 2001 in the younger A25-54 demo, averaging only 79,000 viewers in A25-54 and 585,000 in total viewers.
This blow in the ratings comes after reports that new CEO Chris Licht is evaluating partisan talent, like Stelter, as part of a push to make coverage more neutral.
“It seems like the ‘breaking new’ banner may not be the only sensationalist thing Licht wants to break up with," a TV source told RadarOnline.com, adding, "One thing is for sure, viewers are one step ahead of Licht in abandoning Stelter.”
Additionally, this quarter marked the show’s lowest-rated in nearly three years (since 2Q.19). For the second quarter of 2022, Reliable Sources averaged only 678,000 viewers and 111,000 with A25-54.
Numbers don't lie. Viewers have officially jumped ship, abandoning the scandal-ridden Stelter, whose colleagues have already backstabbed him by calling for his firing.
Stelter’s embarrassing slip in ratings is even more disastrous considering he's been struggling for quite some time now, as this website was first to reveal.
“I’m not sure how Licht will feel about someone who is a partisan ‘showboat’ on top of plummeting ratings,” an insider told RadarOnline.com just last week.
“Stelter has performed so badly in the ratings that executives must be wondering how long the situation can last. Licht’s biggest concern has always been whether his stars who polarized people could ever recover. Regardless of whether Brian can, he’s cooked. He's lost viewers. There is no coming back from this position," the source explained.
Stelter became the permanent host of Reliable Sources in December 2013, taking the reins from veteran Howard Kurtz, who suddenly quit the network. But he might not be sitting in the host chair for long.
After serving nearly 10 years at CNN, Stelter's Sunday morning show is on the brink of being canceled.