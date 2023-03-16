Your tip
Influencer Jeff Thomas' Family Refuse To Believe He Took His Own Life, Cousin Says

By:

Mar. 16 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Mar. 16 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The family of social media influencer Jeff Thomas, who was found dead outside of a luxury Miami high-rise last week, denied a report from authorities that stated the 35-year-old took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Thomas' loved ones claimed he was in "good spirits" before his unexpected passing — and have pointed to conversations just before his death that they believe prove he didn't take his life.

As RadarOnline.com reported, emergency services were dispatched to a luxury high-rise in Miami's Brickell neighborhood shortly after 4 PM on March 8.

Thomas' body was found on the sidewalk outside of the 57-story building. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the emergency response crew. While no cause of death was released, an officer claimed that Thomas' death was being investigated as a potential suicide.

Family members and Thomas' agent, however, refused to believe that the rising influencer would end his life.

Meghan Rae, Thomas' cousin, said, "this was not a suicide," claiming the statement from authorities about her cousin allegedly taking his own life was "a complete disregard to his character and who he was."

"The information being published is false and defamatory," Rae added, as she asked for privacy "during this difficult time."

Thomas' agent from Los Angeles-based agency Sovereign Talent Group recalled being shocked by the news of her client's passing.

The agent claimed she had texted Thomas the day before his death. The pair spoke about the next phase of his career and the influencer was allegedly in "good spirits."

"He was in good spirits and was excited to tell me about his move to Miami and the next chapter in his life," she recalled. "He had started a new business — though I didn't know what it was yet."

Thomas' agent noted that he sounded like his regular self and they shared a laugh during their lighthearted conversation.

She also didn't realize that would be the last conversation she'd have with him as they were scheduled to speak again later that week.

The agent noted that following their chat the day before his death, Thomas called her but did not leave a message when she didn't answer.

"I figured he accidentally dialed me because if he needed to speak with me he would have texted," she recalled on missing Thomas' last call.

The influencer was described as "sweet, outgoing, lovely and happy ... not your typical hot looking guy."

Thomas had over 120,000 followers on social media at the time of his death — and was connected to A-lister like Megan Fox.

