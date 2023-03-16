Influencer Jeff Thomas' Family Refuse To Believe He Took His Own Life, Cousin Says

As RadarOnline.com reported, emergency services were dispatched to a luxury high-rise in Miami's Brickell neighborhood shortly after 4 PM on March 8.

Thomas' body was found on the sidewalk outside of the 57-story building. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the emergency response crew. While no cause of death was released, an officer claimed that Thomas' death was being investigated as a potential suicide.

Family members and Thomas' agent, however, refused to believe that the rising influencer would end his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.