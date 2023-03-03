Hong Kong Police Arrest Sixth Suspect Connected To The Killing & Dismemberment Of Model Abby Choi

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the slain 28-year-old model’s ex-husband and former in-laws were arrested on February 27 after Hong Kong police discovered Choi’s dismembered limbs in a refrigerator inside a home rented by her former father-in-law.

A fifth suspect, a female, was also arrested for allegedly helping the suspects – although she has since been released on bail pending further investigation into the murder.