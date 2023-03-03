Hong Kong Police Arrest Sixth Suspect Connected To The Killing & Dismemberment Of Model Abby Choi
Hong Kong police arrested another suspect connected to the brutal murder case of slain Chinese model Abby Choi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, a 41-year-old male became the sixth suspect arrested in connection to Choi’s February murder after police accused the man of attempting to help another suspect in the case flee Hong Kong via his yacht rental company.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the slain 28-year-old model’s ex-husband and former in-laws were arrested on February 27 after Hong Kong police discovered Choi’s dismembered limbs in a refrigerator inside a home rented by her former father-in-law.
A fifth suspect, a female, was also arrested for allegedly helping the suspects – although she has since been released on bail pending further investigation into the murder.
"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Police Superintendent Alan Chung said in a statement following the discovery of Choi’s decapitated head.
“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill,” the police superintendent added.
Chung also revealed a “meat slicer” and an “electric saw” were taken from the Hong Kong crime scene as evidence, while tissue from Choi’s body was allegedly found in pots used for soup.
Although the 28-year-old victim’s head and other limbs were discovered in the Hong Kong rental home owned by her former father-in-law, Choi’s hands and torso have yet to be recovered.
“Even though we can’t find more, we’ve already secured some solid evidence,” Chung said on Thursday following a three-day search of a nearby landfill. “We will not give up any clue.”
According to a police report connected to Choi’s murder, the Instagram model was first reported missing on February 21.
Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was later caught trying to leave Hong Kong on a speed boat with $63,698 in cash and several luxury watches valued at $500k on his person.
While Kwong and his father were charged with murder, Choi’s former mother-in-law was later charged with perverting the course of justice.
No charges have been announced against Choi’s former brother-in-law, although he reportedly remains in police custody as the investigation into the model’s brutal murder continues.