Family Believes Black Man Found Decapitated In Mississippi Was Targeted By 'Lynch Mob'
The family of a Black man found decapitated in Mississippi believes he was the target of a "lynch mob," RadarOnline.com has learned. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, Mississippi, was last seen alive at a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel on October 2, 2022.
A month later, his dismembered remains were discovered by authorities about 21 miles from his last known location.
Rasheem's family claimed that law enforcement failed to protect the young man, who allegedly went to the police with concerns about his safety before his disappearance.
According to Rasheem's family, the Fayette man contacted police with a distressing concern just a day before he was last seen alive.
Tiffany Carter claimed that Rasheem told his mom that "three truckloads of White guys [were] trying to kill him" before he took that information to local law enforcement on October 1.
"[Police] did not help him," Tiffany told local news WAPT. "He asked for help, but they did not help him."
While Rasheem was found dismembered, the Smith County Sheriff's Office made a bizarre claim in a statement confirming the discovery of his remains.
In a Facebook post, the Smith County Sheriff's Office alleged that there was "no reason to believe foul play was involved."
The post failed to give details on events that led to the discovery of the young man's decapitated remains — and did not give an official cause of death.
Frustrated with a lack of transparency on Rasheem's brutal death, Tiffany enlisted the help of Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump. Additionally, a GoFundMe page was created last year to aid the family's fight for "attaining justice."
The family's attorney claimed the autopsy reports proved Rasheem was murdered and that it was "not a natural death."
"His head was severed from his body," Crump told reporters on Monday. "His vertebrate, his spinal cord, was in another spot they discovered away from his severed head. They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing."
The family believes that Rasheem was the target of a hate crime.
"He was dutifully and gainfully employed, just trying to make a living for his young child, and ends up dead, chased by what we believe to be a White supremacist, a lynch mob," Attorney Carlos Moore added to Crump's statement.
Crump called on the Department of Justice to investigate local law enforcement, who he alleged "failed to act" after Rasheem allegedly took his concerns to authorities.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox told NBC News that Rasheem never asked for help and added that the Laurel police department quickly turned the investigation over to Smith County Sheriff's Office after it was determined that the case was outside of their jurisdiction.
While local law enforcement denied wrongdoing, Crump labeled Rasheem's death "a nefarious" and "evil act."
"Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this," Crump stated, as an ongoing investigation was underway.