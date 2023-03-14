Family Believes Black Man Found Decapitated In Mississippi Was Targeted By 'Lynch Mob'

The family of a Black man found decapitated in Mississippi believes he was the target of a "lynch mob," RadarOnline.com has learned. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, Mississippi, was last seen alive at a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel on October 2, 2022.

A month later, his dismembered remains were discovered by authorities about 21 miles from his last known location.

Rasheem's family claimed that law enforcement failed to protect the young man, who allegedly went to the police with concerns about his safety before his disappearance.