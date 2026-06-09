EXCLUSIVE: The Drastic Secret Behind How Jay Z Went From Locs to an Afro 'Seemingly Overnight' — and It Isn't a Wig
June 9 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET
Jay-Z debuted his brand new look when he appeared on stage at the Roots Picnic with an afro after years of rocking locs.
Although some fans wondered how he made the transition so quickly – or even if it was a wig – according to a top hair expert, releasing the Empire State of Mind artist's locs was likely an extensive process that was not done on a whim, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Jay Z's Look Would Take a 'Skilled Stylist Team' Days
"When someone appears with a healthy, full afro seemingly overnight, that usually means a skilled stylist team, several days of dedicated work, or a strategic cut that keeps the volume," Rica Elysée, a Founder at BeautyLynk exclusively shared with Radar.
"Locs don't simply 'come out' — it's a methodical process that can span multiple sessions depending on the length and age of the locs," she explained. "For mature, long locs (5–10+ years), you're typically looking at anywhere from 8 to 40+ hours of work total."
The sessions involve saturating the hair with a "conditioning or detangling product" and using a comb or fingers to "to carefully unravel from the tip back toward the root," and repeating the process until complete.
Some clients extend this process out over weeks or even months, leaving their hair in a "transitional state" during that time.
It is unclear if Jay Z opted for a more back-to-back process, or if he took his time.
Jay Z's Afro Could Signify a 'Chapter Change'
According to Elysée, releasing locs also has a cultural significance that may signify a new chapter for Jay Z.
"(It) isn't just a haircut decision – it's almost always a life marker," she revealed. "Locs represent commitment: they can't be faked, they can't be undone quickly, and they grow with you through everything."
"When someone releases them, especially after a decade or more, it often coincides with a chapter change — the end of a relationship, a spiritual shift, a health milestone, a recommitment to self," she added.
"The afro that emerges carries its own symbolism. For Black men especially, the afro has historically signified freedom, pride, and return to roots," Elysée told Radar. "So transitioning from one protective, culturally resonant style to another creates this layered meaning. It's not just hair. It's a visible statement about who you're becoming."
Inside Jay Z's Legal Dispute With Tony Buzbee
This comes amid Jay Z's ongoing legal dispute with lawyer Tony Buzbee. As Radar previously reported, the rapper was accused of rape by one of the attorney's clients in late 2024.
The 56-year-old firmly denied all allegations, and the case was dropped in early 2025. However, recent court documents claimed that Buzbee's team allegedly convinced the client – known only as Jane Doe – that Jay Z had made threats against her.
He's since made the decision to sue Buzbee.
In his own lawsuit, Jay Z alleged the shocking accusations against him had caused him "to suffer actual and special damages, including, but not limited to, harm to his personal and professional reputation, harm to his business entity, Roc Nation, which resulted in his business suffering substantial losses in excess of $20 million, out-of-pocket loss, and emotional harm, humiliation, and harassment."
Buzbee has denied wrongdoing.