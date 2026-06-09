EXCLUSIVE: The Drastic Secret Behind How Jay Z Went From Locs to an Afro 'Seemingly Overnight' — and It Isn't a Wig

According to Elysée, releasing locs also has a cultural significance that may signify a new chapter for Jay Z.

"(It) isn't just a haircut decision – it's almost always a life marker," she revealed. "Locs represent commitment: they can't be faked, they can't be undone quickly, and they grow with you through everything."

"When someone releases them, especially after a decade or more, it often coincides with a chapter change — the end of a relationship, a spiritual shift, a health milestone, a recommitment to self," she added.

"The afro that emerges carries its own symbolism. For Black men especially, the afro has historically signified freedom, pride, and return to roots," Elysée told Radar. "So transitioning from one protective, culturally resonant style to another creates this layered meaning. It's not just hair. It's a visible statement about who you're becoming."