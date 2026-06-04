EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Has 'Steep Hill to Climb' in Legal Pursuit Against Sexual Assault Lawyer Tony Buzbee
June 4 2026, Updated 4:32 p.m. ET
Jay-Z's legal battle against famous sexual assault attorney Tony Buzbee won't be easy, experts concluded.
As previously reported, the rapper was accused of rape by Buzbee's client. After denying the allegation, Jay-Z, 56, took the matter a step further, slamming him with a lawsuit with accusations that his reputation was tarnished, RadarOnline.com can reveal. He took a rare legal move, too, citing New York's Section 487, a part of the penal code, which allows people to sue attorneys for fraud, deceit, or collusion.
Jay-Z's Legal Battle Proves Difficult
Convincing a judge and jury will be tough work for Jay-Z's team, attorney Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP told Radar. He explained they have "a steep hill to climb if they expect to actually convince the court."
Matthews pointed out the high burden of proof for the law, particularly the necessity to prove that "Buzbee actually intended to deceive the court."
After all, Buzbee, 58, already denied any wrongdoing, and Matthews believes it's "unlikely" Jay-Z, who reacted to the claims against him with anger, will be able to prove otherwise.
The attorney added: "If anything, this move appears to be little more than an attempt by Jay-Z to double down on the position that the claims against him were false in an effort to bolster his image and perhaps salvage any business deals that were affected by Buzbee's client's lawsuit, claiming sexual misconduct."
Jay-Z's Accuser Dismisses Rape Lawsuit
Attorney Yosi Yahoudai agreed, telling Radar the penal code "targets intentional deceit." He added, "There's a difference between aggressive advocacy and intentional deception."
In this case, Jay-Z accused Buzbee of filing a phony lawsuit by deceiving his own client. He alleged that Jane Doe was led to accuse the rapper of raping her when she was only 13 years old at an MTV after-party alongside Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.
Since the allegation, the women voluntarily dismissed the case.
In December 2024, Doe admitted in an interview that "not all the facts are clear." She added, "I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."
However, even the dismissal of the case wasn't enough for Diddy, 56, who could win a big triple in monetary damage if he can successfully prove his point. He alleged Buzbee further deceived Doe by manufacturing a fake death threat, claiming Jay-Z threatened to harm her if she didn't step away from the case.
Jay-Z, in court documents obtained by Radar, speculated the Texas attorney wanted the case dismissed before New York courts could further look into his credentials.
After all, he already went through jurisdiction issues in other cases.
Attorney Warns Buzbee to Be Worried
While attorneys agree Jay-Z's quest is a difficult one, some lawyers also warn Buzbee to be worried.
Robert Tsigler, Founder and Lead Attorney of The Law Offices of Robert Tsigler, PLLC, told Radar, "Buzbee should be concerned. No proof of negligence or aggressive lawyering is enough for courts to agree to a deception, it must be intentional. However, where there is a claimed violation of the filings, the documentary evidence is the main witness."
In Jay-Z's amended complaint, where he delivers allegations about defamation, he cited an alleged recorded conversation where Doe blames Buzbee for the whole legal problem.
In the conversation, Doe allegedly claimed the rapper "didn't sexually assault" her and that "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it."
This conversation, if true, could be the documentary evidence needed to bring down the attorney, whom Jay-Z called an "ambulance chaser" in a brutal freestyle rap.
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Buzbee's Legal Battle Against Diddy Stalls
Buzbee famously filed dozens of lawsuits against Diddy on behalf of his clients. As allegations against the music mogul spread, Buzbee started a hotline for alleged victims to come forward.
The phone received over 12,000 phone calls within 24 hours, Buzbee claimed.
His team then parsed through the calls. While Buzbee vowed to file over 100 lawsuits against Diddy, he never quite made it that far before his practices were questioned by a New York judge.
Diddy denied all wrongdoing.