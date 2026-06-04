EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Has 'Steep Hill to Climb' in Legal Pursuit Against Sexual Assault Lawyer Tony Buzbee

Attorney Yosi Yahoudai agreed, telling Radar the penal code "targets intentional deceit." He added, "There's a difference between aggressive advocacy and intentional deception."

In this case, Jay-Z accused Buzbee of filing a phony lawsuit by deceiving his own client. He alleged that Jane Doe was led to accuse the rapper of raping her when she was only 13 years old at an MTV after-party alongside Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

Since the allegation, the women voluntarily dismissed the case.

In December 2024, Doe admitted in an interview that "not all the facts are clear." She added, "I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."

However, even the dismissal of the case wasn't enough for Diddy, 56, who could win a big triple in monetary damage if he can successfully prove his point. He alleged Buzbee further deceived Doe by manufacturing a fake death threat, claiming Jay-Z threatened to harm her if she didn't step away from the case.

Jay-Z, in court documents obtained by Radar, speculated the Texas attorney wanted the case dismissed before New York courts could further look into his credentials.

After all, he already went through jurisdiction issues in other cases.