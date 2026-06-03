'An Ambulance Chaser': Jay-Z Trashes Tony Buzbee in Scathing Rap After Accusing Sex Abuse Lawyer of Fabricating Death-Threat Claims to Cover Up Alleged Misconduct

The 56-year-old rapped, "If she would've transitioned 'fore I cleared my name, I would've hunted them / That 1-800 ambulance chaser would've wish one came."

Buzbee's claim to fame centers on allegations made against Diddy, 56, which he quickly jumped on in an effort to support the victims.

In fact, in October 2024, Buzbee, 58, vowed to file over 100 lawsuits against the convicted felon. In order to promote the business model, he set up a 1-800 hotline for victims to call and report.