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Home > Celebrity > Jay-Z

'An Ambulance Chaser': Jay-Z Trashes Tony Buzbee in Scathing Rap After Accusing Sex Abuse Lawyer of Fabricating Death-Threat Claims to Cover Up Alleged Misconduct

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Jay-Z took his beef with lawyer attorney Tony Buzbee to the stage.

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June 3 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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Jay-Z addressed his legal debacle the best way he knows how – freestyle rap.

At Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, he returned to the stage, throwing shade in multiple directions, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The most poignant point made was towards Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who notably represents multiple alleged victims of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and filed a lawsuit on behalf of a client who accused Jay-Z of rape.

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Jay-Z Makes Brutal Takedown of Tony Buzbee in Rap

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Jay-Z called Buzbee an 'ambulance chaser.'

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The 56-year-old rapped, "If she would've transitioned 'fore I cleared my name, I would've hunted them / That 1-800 ambulance chaser would've wish one came."

Buzbee's claim to fame centers on allegations made against Diddy, 56, which he quickly jumped on in an effort to support the victims.

In fact, in October 2024, Buzbee, 58, vowed to file over 100 lawsuits against the convicted felon. In order to promote the business model, he set up a 1-800 hotline for victims to call and report.

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Buzbee's Diddy Hotline Reaches 12,000 Callers

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Buzbee claimed over 12,000 calls were made in the first 24 hours of his hotline.

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According to Buzbee's team, they received over 12,000 calls within the first 24 hours of advertising the number. They were tasked with sorting through and researching allegations made as they checked for viability.

Even after the flood of calls, the team kept the line active.

"We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case," he told RadarOnline.com.

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While his promise was to hit the 100 mark, Buzbee only filed a few dozen complaints against Diddy.

However, he was forced to withdraw as counsel over some lawsuits filed in New York due to jurisdiction issues, which Jay-Z called him out on in his own scathing lawsuit.

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Jay-Z Denies Rape Allegation

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Jay-Z denied the rape allegation.

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Jay-Z's involvement in the crusade against his industry associate occurred after Buzbee filed a lawsuit that went against both rappers. A victim alleged Jay-Z and Diddy raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty when she was just 13 years old.

Diddy previously categorically denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him, especially since this wasn't the only sticky legal issue he was wrapped up in.

Jay-Z tackled this specific lawsuit head-on, denying the claim.

He alleged the lawsuit caused him "to suffer actual and special damages, including, but not limited to, harm to his personal and professional reputation, harm to his business entity, Roc Nation, which resulted in his business suffering substantial losses in excess of $20million, out-of-pocket loss, and emotional harm, humiliation, and harassment."

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Jay-Z's Accuser Voluntarily Dismisses Case

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Jay-Z speculated on the Buzbee's motive to drop the case.

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Plus, he filed a lawsuit in response, accusing Buzbee of looking for a quick payday. He took it a step forward and claimed the accuser was deceived by the attorney to push her into a lawsuit. In December 2024, Doe admitted in an interview that "not all the facts are clear." She added, "I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."

She, alongside her attorney, withdrew the lawsuit. In recently filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jay-Z alleged Buzbee fabricated a death threat to convince his client to drop the charges, which the rapper staunchly denies.

His attorneys wrote, "Defendant Fortney falsely (and outrageously) even told Doe that Carter had threatened to kill her in order to convince her to dismiss the Underlying Action, so that he and Buzbee could avoid sanctions for their unauthorized practice of law."

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Jay-Z speculated Buzbee was motivated to drop the lawsuit after questions around his jurisdiction of practice were raised in the legal system.

He indicated that, perhaps, Buzbee wanted the lawsuit gone to help prevent any further investigation into his New York status and licensing.

Buzbee previously told The Mirror US: "Prior to filing it, the lawyer demanded $20million from me, claiming that if I didn’t pay he would trash my reputation despite being shown that his 'client’s' wild claims could not be true. We won’t just sit back and allow this criminality to continue. We have reported this conduct to the relevant legal authorities. And, we will be suing those behind this to put an end to this egregious behavior once and for all."

RadarOnline.com contacted Buzbee's team for further comment.

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