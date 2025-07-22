Jay-Z's 'Secret Love Child' Update: Man Claiming To Be Rapper's Son Hit With 2022 Court Injunction For Many 'Frivolous' Court Filings
Jay-Z has shared an update on the man who has long claimed to be the rapper's "secret love child," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jay, 55, said Rymir Satterthwaite was slapped with a court injunction in 2022 for filing so many "frivolous" complaints.
Court Injunction
The update comes after the Empire State of Mind rapper's legal team demanded the dismissal of Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit, which was filed in federal court.
Jay's legal team claimed the new filing was a "transparent attempt" to circumvent the 2022 injunction.
Satterthwaite's injunction was issued in a lawsuit brought against one of Jay's family members.
With the injunction, Satterthwaite and his caregiver were prohibited from filing any new complaints in New Jersey without the court's approval. Satterthwaite was said to have unsuccessfully challenged the injunction on two occasions.
Latest Lawsuit
The 55-year-old has been battling the paternity allegations since 2020.
Jay reportedly claimed the issues outlined in Satterthwaite's latest filing have already been "addressed" and "rejected" in several other courts "time and time again."
In his filing, Jay alleged he has been harassed into court by Satterthwaite, Satterthwaite's late mother, and Satterthwaite's caretaker for years "based on the false assertion" that he is the man's biological father.
The rapper's legal team noted Satterthwaite's paternity has already been established in a separate proceeding and "the person was ordered to pay child support."
Jay's legal team said Satterthwaite's late mother was told by the court in 2010 she could not "wait seventeen years to name a second person as the father of her child when she identified another person as the father sixteen years ago and never attempted to recant that identification until now."
His attorney added Satterthwaite's latest filing "alleges the various court orders issued in the last fifteen years, which uniformly rejected (Satterthwaite's) claims, got it wrong and this court should find (Jay-Z) liable for fraud."
Jay Accused of 'Fraud'
In addition to demanding the latest lawsuit be thrown out of court, Jay has also requested his legal fees be covered.
Meanwhile, Satterthwaite claimed he was "not aware" of any court injunction order being issued against him.
He reportedly said: "This injunction Order I am not aware of and have never been served. But all the Orders from NJ regarding Judges are in the Appeals Court since they were derived from fraud to block our due process which showed (Jay-Z's) wrong doing of allegations of perjury."
As for his paternity being established in a previous case, Satterthwaite said his mother was a minor when she was pregnant with him and insisted Jay was his biological father.
The man has previously claimed his late mother slept with Jay in the early 90s – and further alleged the Roc Nation co-founder has refused to submit a paternity test.
His latest legal filing accused Jay and his legal team of committing "fraud" in multiple courts and suppressing his paternity allegations in an effort to "prevent legal accountability."
He is seeking an unspecified amount for his alleged emotional and psychological damages.