Jay-Z's 'Secret Love Child' Update: Man Claiming To Be Rapper's Son Hit With 2022 Court Injunction For Many 'Frivolous' Court Filings

Jay, 55, said Rymir Satterthwaite was slapped with a court injunction in 2022 for filing so many "frivolous" complaints.

Jay-Z has shared an update on the man who has long claimed to be the rapper's "secret love child," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay's legal team demanded the immediate dismissal of Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit.

The update comes after the Empire State of Mind rapper's legal team demanded the dismissal of Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit, which was filed in federal court.

Jay's legal team claimed the new filing was a "transparent attempt" to circumvent the 2022 injunction.

Satterthwaite's injunction was issued in a lawsuit brought against one of Jay's family members.

With the injunction, Satterthwaite and his caregiver were prohibited from filing any new complaints in New Jersey without the court's approval. Satterthwaite was said to have unsuccessfully challenged the injunction on two occasions.