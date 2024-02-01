Jared Kushner is Rumored to Be Donald Trump's Secretary of State if Ex-President Wins in November
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is rumored to be in the mix of choices for the ex-president's Secretary of State should he win the election in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The possibility of Secretary Kushner in Trump's cabinet has sparked concern and further scrutiny over his controversial financial ties with the Saudi government.
Kushner along with wife Ivanka, 42, previously served Trump's administration during his first term as senior advisors to the president. The 43-year-old real estate developer additionally acted as the Director of the Office of American Innovation while his father-in-law was in office.
According to Vanity Fair, two sources revealed conjecture among "prominent Republicans" about Kushner being considered for the position, which would make him the highest-ranking member in Trump's cabinet and fourth in line for the presidency.
One insider who was briefed on discussions claimed Republican senators asked Kushner to lead the Department of State.
The source said Kushner is currently "focused on his family and his business" and would postpone any decision regarding the position until late summer.
Trump's decision to appoint his daughter and son-in-law as senior advisors during his first term was slammed as blatant nepotism given their lack of political experience.
Nonetheless, Kushner was tasked with brokering peace in the Middle East. He mediated the UAE-proposed Abraham Accords, which aimed to "promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity," according to the Department of State.
After Trump left the White House in 2021, Kushner's role in his administration came under fire when he secured a $2 billion investment for his real estate firm from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Moreover, watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) analyzed Kushner and Ivanka's financial records from their time in the White House and uncovered substantial earnings.
CREW's investigation revealed the couple reported between $172 and $640 million in outside income while serving as senior advisors.
The staggering sum not only raised ethical questions regarding Trump's cabinet but also fueled the backlash against Republican lawmakers who accused Joe Biden and his son Hunter of using political power to influence and secure business deals with foreign adversaries.
In August, Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer admitted during an interview with CNN that Kushner accepting the $2 billion investment "crossed the line of ethics."
Despite acknowledging that Kushner "crossed the line," the Kentucky representative defended Trump's son-in-law by insisting the allegations against the Bidens were worse because Kushner's deal took place "out of office" and he has a "legitimate business."