Blake Lively

Blake Lively Branded a 'Suicide Bomber' and 'Bizarre Villain' by Jameela Jamil In Newly Released Private Message — As Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Erupts

Split photo of Jameela Jamil, Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Jameela Jamil called Blake Lively a 'suicide bomber' and 'villain' in text messages to Justin Baldoni's publicist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

Jameela Jamil has apparently taken Justin Baldoni's side in his heated legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shocking court documents revealed Jamil, 39, referred to Lively, 38, as a "suicide bomber" and "bizarre villain" in text messages sent to Baldoni's publicist, Jennifer Abel, in August 2024.

Jameela Jamil's Texts to Justin Baldoni's Publicist Revealed

Photo of Jameela Jamil
Source: MEGA

Jamil mocked Lively sharing a 'tone-deaf' TikTok video promoting 'It Ends With Us.'

The group chat reportedly included Jamil accusing the Gossip Girl alum of posting a "tone-deaf" TikTok video promoting her and Baldoni's film.

"I want to officially incorporate nightmare c--- and demon c--- into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She's doing this to herself," Abel wrote in a text message, to which Jamil replied, "She's a suicide bomber at this point."

Abel also slammed Lively for posting the domestic abuse hotline on her social media.

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Jamil told Baldoni's publicist to 'keep him away' from Lively.

"Did you see Blake post the survivors link?" Abel asked Jamil while referring to Lively's post as "so cold."

"Dead," replied Jamil, who called Lively's share "so sick."

When Abel jokingly suggested she have Baldoni share the same link, Jamil strongly objected.

The Good Place actress recommended the publicist "keep him away from her" and "keep him silent."

Blake Lively's Alleged Text Messages to Ben Affleck Leaked

Split photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively sued Baldoni for harassment and accused him of launching a smear campaign against her in December 2024.

"I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before," Jamil added of Lively. "She's over over."

Abel agreed before sharing she hates Lively "so much."

The snarky texts between Abel and Jamil surfaced one day after alleged text messages between Lively and Ben Affleck were leaked.

"I've just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie," Lively wrote to the Oscar winner. "The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It's like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The RoomRoom also works though."

"Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown 'director'/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes, that’s all the same person," she added.

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Baldoni's $400million lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds was dismissed in June 2025.

Lively further claimed those who worked under Baldoni were "in a cult," as she alleged to have experienced "wild HR issues."

"Anyway, now I'm in a bake-off with him in the edit. He's been editing since, I kid you not, July, and they gave me 10 days to do my own pass," she continued. "We have a bake-off in 12 days. But I have a friends and family preview in NY on Saturday in the meantime so I can get one round of notes or feedback before we duke it out."

Months after Abel and Jamil's conversation, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024.

She alleged the director launched a smear campaign against her, which Baldoni denied. He and his company, Wayfarer Studios, filed a $400million against the actress in January 2025 and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Baldoni accused Lively and Reynolds of defamation, extortion and also launching a smear campaign against him, but a judge dismissed his lawsuit in June 2025.

Lively and her former costar are set to go to court for her case in May.

