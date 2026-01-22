Blake Lively Branded a 'Suicide Bomber' and 'Bizarre Villain' by Jameela Jamil In Newly Released Private Message — As Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Erupts

"I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before," Jamil added of Lively. "She's over over."

Abel agreed before sharing she hates Lively "so much."

The snarky texts between Abel and Jamil surfaced one day after alleged text messages between Lively and Ben Affleck were leaked.

"I've just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie," Lively wrote to the Oscar winner. "The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It's like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though."

"Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown 'director'/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes, that’s all the same person," she added.