Ivanka Trump All Smiles at Daughter's Bat Mitzvah Days Before Daddy Donald's Historic Federal Arraignment
Former first daughter Ivanka Trump looked happier than ever as she celebrated her daughter's Bat Mitzvah over the weekend, mere days before father Donald Trump was set to appear in Miami for his historic federal indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka gathered with her siblings and their significant others to celebrate Arabella Rose's coming-of-age ceremony in the Jewish faith.
The former first daughter was all smiles for the occasion, while Donald and Melania were noticeably absent from.
Ivanka took to Instagram to share snippets from the joyful family affair.
In a perfectly posed and color-coordinated moment, Ivanka smiled as she donned a mint green, embellished Jenny Packham gown valued at around $5,000.
Arabella wore a whimsical blue and gold dress. Jared Kushner matched with sons Theodore and Joseph, who were wearing casual cream suits and fashionable white sneakers.
The proud mother-of-three gushed over the "abundance of love" that overflowed at the Donald-free event.
"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend," Ivanka captioned her Instagram post. "We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude."
Ivanka shared a series of fun candid moments from the celebration, including an action shot of her in the middle of the Hora dance.
While Ivanka partied it up, Donald was busy sorting through his legal woes, as he was expected to be at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for his historic arraignment.
Despite his absence and scandal, Ivanka was sure to point out that her father did celebrate Arabella's big day.
"Thank you Dad and Melania for throwing Arabella the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-Lago a few weeks ago in advance of her Bat Mitzvah! It was very special. We love you both so much!" Ivanka captioned an Instagram story.
Standing beside his granddaughter, Donald wore a blue tie and gave his signature "thumbs up" to the camera.
Another shot featured Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Jared, and Arabella, gathered around a table at the ex-president's infamous private club.
Place settings were bland at best, with a simple blue ribbon on each dinner plate, as well as a few simple cupcakes scattered around.
In the background, a store-bought string "Mazel Tov" banner hung from a fireplace.