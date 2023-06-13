Ivanka Trump All Smiles at Daughter's Bat Mitzvah Days Before Daddy Donald's Historic Federal Arraignment

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump looked happier than ever as she celebrated her daughter's Bat Mitzvah over the weekend, mere days before father Donald Trump was set to appear in Miami for his historic federal indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ivanka gathered with her siblings and their significant others to celebrate Arabella Rose's coming-of-age ceremony in the Jewish faith.

The former first daughter was all smiles for the occasion, while Donald and Melania were noticeably absent from.