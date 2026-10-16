Inside Khloé Kardashian's Rocky Relationship With Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson — as She Reveals She's Already Picked Out a Name for Third Child

Khloé Kardashian is weighing whether to have a third child, and her daughter, True Thompson, already has a name picked out for a potential little sister.

During the Oct. 15 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up to mom Kris Jenner about the frozen embryos she has remaining from her IVF journey with ex Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She explained that True overheard her discussing an embryo with her doctor and has since been telling people she has a sister “in the freezer.”

Kardashian shares True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with Thompson. Although she remains undecided about expanding her family, she revealed that she has already settled on a name for the potential baby.