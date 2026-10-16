Inside Khloé Kardashian's Rocky Relationship With Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson — as She Reveals She's Already Picked Out a Name for Third Child
Oct. 16 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian is weighing whether to have a third child, and her daughter, True Thompson, already has a name picked out for a potential little sister.
During the Oct. 15 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up to mom Kris Jenner about the frozen embryos she has remaining from her IVF journey with ex Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She explained that True overheard her discussing an embryo with her doctor and has since been telling people she has a sister “in the freezer.”
Kardashian shares True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with Thompson. Although she remains undecided about expanding her family, she revealed that she has already settled on a name for the potential baby.
What Is Khloe’s Third Baby Name?
The name is Tyla, a suggestion that came from True.
During her conversation with Jenner, Kardashian said she likes the name enough to consider using it if she ultimately decides to have another child. She also confirmed that she would use a surrogate again, as she did when she welcomed Tatum.
Kardashian first discussed True’s desire for a sister on the Sept. 30 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, while speaking with Paige DeSorbo.
“All True does, she wants a sister,” Kardashian said, explaining that she still has an embryo “in the freezer.”
The possible name would also continue the T-name pattern shared by True and Tatum.
Inside Khloe’s Rocky History With Tristan Thompson
Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 and went through a highly publicized, on-and-off relationship before ultimately ending their romance.
Their relationship was rocked by multiple cheating controversies, including one that emerged shortly before True’s birth in April 2018.
The pair split again in 2019 after Thompson was linked to Jordyn Woods, then reconciled in 2020. They separated again in 2021.
That year, Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. In January 2022, he confirmed through a paternity test that he was the child’s father and publicly apologized to Kardashian.
Despite their breakup, Kardashian and Thompson had already created an embryo that would ultimately become Tatum. Their son was born via surrogate in July 2022.
Why Khloe Is Hesitant About The Third Child
Kardashian’s biggest question now appears to be whether she has the capacity to start over with another baby.
“I own the embryo outright,” she told Jenner, explaining that Thompson signed over the embryos to her when they broke up. Kardashian said she therefore would not need to involve him in the decision to use them.
In a confessional, she acknowledged that the possibility of True not having a sister bothers her, while also admitting she is unsure whether she can handle another child.
Kardashian has previously said she would consider using one of her remaining embryos on her own, but she has also expressed uncertainty about having another baby without being married.
What A Baby Name Expert Says About Tyla
Name expert Colleen Slagen described Kardashian’s naming style as “boutique athleisure,” saying her children’s names are modern, sporty, and elegant.
Slagen also pointed to the contrast between Kardashian’s choices and sister Kim Kardashian’s more unconventional names. Still, there is a clear family connection: True, Tatum and the potential Tyla all share the same first letter.