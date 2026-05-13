Inside Frank Sinatra's Shady Connections With Mobsters and the FBI's 2,400 Page File on Him — Nearly 30 Years After His Death

According to a retired FBI agent, more than once, authorities were tracking mobsters – only to find them picking up the crooner at the airport.

"They’d spend the weekend socializing … and he didn’t make any apologies about it," the former FBI agent claimed. "Those were his friends. The fact that they were known hoodlums and murderers didn’t matter to him. He didn’t care. He was going to hang around with who he wanted to hang around with."

But Sinatra was never officially charged, as he was only linked to "suspicious activity" and not actual crimes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Peter Pitchess even testified in support of the "Strangers in the Night" artist in the early 1980s, after Sinatra applied for a gaming license.

"If Mr. Sinatra is a member of the Mafia, I am the godfather," he said at the time. "I am completely satisfied that Frank Sinatra is not a member of organized crime, the syndicate or the Mafia."

Sinatra passed away after suffering a heart attack at 82 years old at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 1998.