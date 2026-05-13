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Home > News > Frank Sinatra

Inside Frank Sinatra's Shady Connections With Mobsters and the FBI's 2,400 Page File on Him — Nearly 30 Years After His Death

Frank Sinatra was rumored to have connections to the Mob for decades.
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra was rumored to have connections to the Mob for decades.

May 13 2026, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

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Frank Sinatra was known by many for his iconic voice and his dazzling blue eyes – but authorities suspected him of being much more than an entertainer.

Ahead of the 28th anniversary of the crooner's death, RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into Sinatra's rumored mafia connections and why the FBI kept a 2,400 page file tracking his movements for decades.

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The FBI Dubbed Frank Sinatra a 'Messenger'

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Frank Sinatra denied ties to the Mafia.
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra denied ties to the Mafia.

According to the FBI, Ol' Blue Eyes was labeled a potential "messenger" for the Mob.

Over the years, he was not only linked to Sicilian crime boss Carlo Gambino and Italian-American racketeer Willie Moretti, but he also had ties to Al Capone's cousin Joseph "Joe" Fischetti. In 1947, he was additionally photographed in Cuba with Italian crime boss Lucky Luciano.

On top of that, former publicist to the stars Jim Mahoney recalled one time when the singer needed to take a phone call from a man named "Momo," only to find out that it was "Sam Giancana, the biggest mobster in the country!"

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Giancana, a Chicago outfit boss at the time, reportedly had a fairly close association with the singer. Sinatra even introduced him to Marilyn Monroe.

But the My Way singer denied all allegations of misdeeds, calling reports that he chose to "fraternize" with "goons and racketeers" a "vicious lie." His explanation? He just happened to "run into" certain people throughout his many travels and busy career.

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Suspicion at the Sands Hotel

Frank Sinatra often performed at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra often performed at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.

Sinatra's roots in Las Vegas also raised eyebrows. He regularly performed at the Sands Hotel and Casino in the tourist hub in the '50s and '60s, which was known to be run by Chicago gangsters.

At the time, insiders with the mafia allegedly claimed Sinatra was a "bridge" between the business and the upper class ties he had through his high profile job as an entertainer.

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Frank Sinatra Never Charged

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Frank Sinatra died at 82 years old in 1998.
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra died at 82 years old in 1998.

According to a retired FBI agent, more than once, authorities were tracking mobsters – only to find them picking up the crooner at the airport.

"They’d spend the weekend socializing … and he didn’t make any apologies about it," the former FBI agent claimed. "Those were his friends. The fact that they were known hoodlums and murderers didn’t matter to him. He didn’t care. He was going to hang around with who he wanted to hang around with."

But Sinatra was never officially charged, as he was only linked to "suspicious activity" and not actual crimes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Peter Pitchess even testified in support of the "Strangers in the Night" artist in the early 1980s, after Sinatra applied for a gaming license.

"If Mr. Sinatra is a member of the Mafia, I am the godfather," he said at the time. "I am completely satisfied that Frank Sinatra is not a member of organized crime, the syndicate or the Mafia."

Sinatra passed away after suffering a heart attack at 82 years old at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 1998.

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