EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Production Company Slapped With Bombshell Defamation Lawsuit By Miami Police Officers

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company has hit an early legal snag in the explosive lawsuit filed by two Miami-Dade officers who accused the Netflix crime thriller The Rip of falsely portraying them as corrupt cops tied to theft, murder and cartel dealings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by us, U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga issued an order questioning whether the federal court has proper jurisdiction over the case brought by officers Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana against Falco Pictures and Artists Equity, the production company founded by Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55.