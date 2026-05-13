EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Production Company Slapped With Bombshell Defamation Lawsuit By Miami Police Officers
May 13 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company has hit an early legal snag in the explosive lawsuit filed by two Miami-Dade officers who accused the Netflix crime thriller The Rip of falsely portraying them as corrupt cops tied to theft, murder and cartel dealings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents exclusively obtained by us, U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga issued an order questioning whether the federal court has proper jurisdiction over the case brought by officers Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana against Falco Pictures and Artists Equity, the production company founded by Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55.
The Underlying Allegations
The judge noted the plaintiffs failed to properly identify the citizenship of all members of the limited liability companies named in the lawsuit, which is required to establish diversity jurisdiction in federal court.
Judge Altonaga gave the officers until May 12 to amend their complaint or risk having the case dismissed without prejudice.
The procedural issue does not address the underlying allegations made against the film itself.
Miami-Dade Police Department Files Lawsuit
Smith and Santana filed the lawsuit after The Rip premiered on Netflix on January 16, alleging the movie copied distinctive details from a real-life 2016 Miami-Dade Police Department narcotics investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $21.9million hidden inside orange buckets concealed behind walls in a home.
The officers claimed the film used those real-life details while allegedly portraying identifiable members of their narcotics team as officers involved in corruption, theft schemes, cartel communication, and murder cover-ups.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs specifically alleged Damon portrayed Sergeant Jason Smith while Affleck portrayed Detective Jonathan Santana.
Inspired By True Events Allegations
The lawsuit further alleged the movie repeatedly framed itself as "inspired by true events" while recreating details from the actual investigation, including a money-sniffing dog, a hidden compartment behind a wall, a TEC-9 firearm, and millions in bundled cash stored in orange buckets.
According to the filing, Smith and Santana claimed viewers approached them asking "which character they were" and "how many buckets they kept."
The complaint also alleged one Miami-Dade state attorney questioned whether one of the officers had "killed another cop" after seeing promotional material connected to the film.
The officers further claimed they sent demand letters before and after the film’s release seeking corrections and retractions, but alleged the defendants refused to comply.
Cops Are Seeking Damages
Smith and Santana are seeking damages for defamation, defamation by implication and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit comes as Affleck and Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, continues expanding its partnership with Netflix following The Rip’s release.
The company also previously worked with Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on multiple streaming projects.