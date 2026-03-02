EXCLUSIVE: J. Lo Now Dumping Matt Damon AND Ben Affleck — As She Axes Film Deal With 'Not-So-Dynamic' Duo
March 2 2026, Published 9:09 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is splitting from Ben Affleck – again. Stung by two box-office bombs, J.Lo has pulled the plug on her deal with ex-hubby Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon's production company, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"After the underwhelming results of Jen's Artists Equity films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, it's a relief for everybody that she'll break the links between her projects and Matt and Ben's studio," said an insider.
"According to Jennifer's camp, [Spider Woman] was a win, because she's proud of it and she got amazing reviews."
$30M Flop Sparks Studio Tension
But the musical drama brought in a paltry $2million on a $30million budget and J.Lo, 56, failed to score any major acting awards for her role.
Despite that, "Matt and Ben have huge respect for Jennifer as a movie star and an artist. That hasn't changed," dishes the source. "This film was put together when Jennifer and Ben were a loving couple with big dreams about collaborating on films. Matt fully backed their vision and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going."
Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, famously won joint Oscars for 1997's Good Will Hunting, and they "can't resist making vanity projects driven by actors," noted the source. "It's long past time for them to get real and get their studio's films selling tickets at the box office."
Jenny From the Block has already scored a hit on Netflix, where her 2023 thriller, The Mother, was the most-watched film worldwide that year, notching over 239 million hours streamed.
She's also set to star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance, costarring Ted Lasso hunk Brett Goldstein.
Netflix Hit Proves Star Power
Added the showbiz insider: "Jennifer finally understands that she's better served generating her own projects, through her own production company, instead of lining up with Matt and Ben's vision.
"Most agree this is the right move, including the big companies that are still willing to make expensive movies starring Jennifer, like Amazon and Netflix. 'They want the real J.Lo, not some edited version concocted by Matt and Ben, and she's ready to give it to them.'"