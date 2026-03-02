EXCLUSIVE: J. Lo Now Dumping Matt Damon AND Ben Affleck — As She Axes Film Deal With 'Not-So-Dynamic' Duo

Jennifer Lopez is splitting from Ben Affleck – again. Stung by two box-office bombs, J.Lo has pulled the plug on her deal with ex-hubby Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon's production company, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"After the underwhelming results of Jen's Artists Equity films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, it's a relief for everybody that she'll break the links between her projects and Matt and Ben's studio," said an insider.

"According to Jennifer's camp, [Spider Woman] was a win, because she's proud of it and she got amazing reviews."