EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Kisses and Tells! Single Singer Snubs Ex Ben Affleck and Says New Co-star Brett Goldstein Is 'The Best' at Locking Lips

"I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser," she said of her costar in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance.

Fans were shocked Lopez didn't brag about her fourth ex-husband's kissing skills.

Despite the snub, the single singer is still hoping to win back Affleck or another shot at love – years after their divorce was finalized.

The pair, who notched a broken engagement in the early 2000s and filed for divorce in 2024 after a disastrous two-year marriage, put on a tender display while promoting their new movie in New York City earlier this month.

Affleck, 53, served as an executive producer on the flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars J.Lo.

Lopez, 56, snuggled up to her former spouse during a surprise red carpet reunion – and he flirted right back.

"J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen."