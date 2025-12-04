EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson Was Nearly Killed After Groping a Mobster’s Girlfriend — But Frank Sinatra Stepped In and 'Saved Him From a Death Hit'

Johnny Carson nearly got killed by an outraged gangster until Frank Sinatra intervened and got the hit called off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his new book Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend, author Mark Malkoff revealed a drunk Carson was in Jilly's Saloon in NYC and put his hand up the skirt of an attractive woman, not knowing she was the girlfriend of mobster Joseph Gallo.