EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson Was Nearly Killed After Groping a Mobster’s Girlfriend — But Frank Sinatra Stepped In and 'Saved Him From a Death Hit'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Johnny Carson nearly got killed by an outraged gangster until Frank Sinatra intervened and got the hit called off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new book Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend, author Mark Malkoff revealed a drunk Carson was in Jilly's Saloon in NYC and put his hand up the skirt of an attractive woman, not knowing she was the girlfriend of mobster Joseph Gallo.
Carson Became Target of Mob Rage
When "Crazy Joe" found out, he put a hit out on the Tonight Show legend, allegedly proclaiming, "Carson's a dead man."
Not even other mob bosses held sway over Gallo, but Sinatra invited the gangster and his family to a show and lavished them with attention.
Sinatra Personally Saved Carson’s Life
When Gallo asked if he could do anything for him, Sinatra answered: "Johnny Carson."
It worked. Gallo eventually canceled the hit, allegedly telling Ol' Blue Eyes: "You tell Johnny Carson that he breathes only because he knows Frank Sinatra."