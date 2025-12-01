Frank Sinatra Was Packing! Paul Anka Confirms Late Icon's Manhood Was 'Huge' — Decades After Second Wife Ava Gardner Claimed It Weighed 19 Pounds
Dec. 1 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Frank Sinatra was packing!
Paul Anka has confirmed long-standing rumors about the late iconic singer's manhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paul Anka Gushes Over Frank Sinatra's Manhood
Anka gushed over his late friend's endowment in a new interview, insisting it "was huge."
"I don't know what that does for you," he added, while laughing.
Anka recalled he hung out with Sinatra in saunas and had "trouble with eye contact" due to how large his manhood was, but claimed the My Way singer had nothing on Milton Berle.
"Crazy, of all people," Anka shared. "Milton Berle!"
Ava Gardner's Comments on Frank Sinatra's Package
Sinatra's second wife, Ava Gardner, had previously commented on his manhood, claiming it weighed 19 pounds.
While she recalled in an interview their legendary fights, she asserted there was one reason she stayed, boasting, "nineteen pounds is c**k."
Manhood aside, Radar reported earlier this year a 2,400-page FBI file seemed to hint at the singer's ties to the mob.
Prior to his career blowing up, Sinatra was in a band with bandleader Tommy Dorsey and decided he wanted out.
While Dorsey initially refused to let him leave, he had a sudden change of heart.
The FBI Had a File on Frank Sinatra
As for why he let the crooner out of his contract, Dorsey detailed a visit he received.
"I was visited by Willie Moretti and a couple of his boys. Willie fingered a gun and told me he was glad to hear that I was letting Frank out of our deal. I took the hint… I got a piece of paper, a $1 check, and got out fast," he spilled.
After that, a government report detailed Sinatra became "one of the many in the entertainment world who knowingly collaborate with the Big Mob,"
For over 40 years, the FBI kept a file on Sinatra, listing him as a "messenger" for the Mafia. They shared he had ties to Sam Giancana (Chicago Outfit boss), Carlo Gambino, Willie Moretti, Joseph Fischetti (an Al Capone associate).
Sinatra was never charged with anything as the FBI never caught him in an actual crime, but could only allege he participated in "suspicious activities."
Taylor Swift to Host a Series of Star-studded Bachelorette Parties 'Across the Globe' to 'Spend Quality Time' With Girl Squad Before Settling Down With Travis Kelce
Frank Sinatra's Alleged Mob Ties
While pictures of Sinatra with mob men in Cuba who had ties to Lucky Luciano (the mastermind of the American mafia) from 1947 were printed in newspapers, Sinatra went on record to deny any connections to the mob.
"Any report that I fraternize with goons and racketeers is a vicious lie," he claimed, alleging he had just "run into" certain people.
Sinatra's famous Rat Pack, who had a lengthy stint at the Sands Hotel, also had alleged mob ties, as the venue was run by Chicago mobsters Sinatra performed for on a regular basis.
Mob insiders even referred to Sinatra as a trusted "bridge" between the underworld and the upper class.
A retired FBI agent also detailed following Vegas mobsters to the airport where they'd pick up Sinatra.
"They'd spend the weekend socializing … and he didn't make any apologies about it," they said. "Those were his friends. The fact that they were known hoodlums and murderers didn't matter to him.
"He didn't care. He was going to hang around with who he wanted to hang around with."