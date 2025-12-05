EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside to Reveal What's Really Going on at Fox News — as Sean Hannity Sends Text Describing Foe as a 'F---ing Lunatic' and Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump

In front of cameras, Fox News anchors, reporters, and producers are loyal to Trump and their MAGA viewers. But leaked text messages and sworn declarations suggest the presidential pampering is all just for show.

Thousands of pages of new evidence and internal correspondence have just been released as part of the $2.7billion defamation lawsuit against the network brought by voting machine company Smartmatic.

The company sued Fox and its right-wing news network in early 2021 over broadcasts that falsely claimed Smartmatic "interfered" in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to insist was "stolen" from him.

While Fox News anchors and correspondents publicly backed the president's charges on-air, at least a dozen employees gave an emphatic "no" when asked under oath by Smartmatic's lawyers whether their voting machines affected the election in any way.