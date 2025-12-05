EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside to Reveal What's Really Going on at Fox News — as Sean Hannity Sends Text Describing Foe as a 'F---ing Lunatic' and Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump
Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Fox News is famous for its perceived devotion to President Trump and his often unverified declarations.
But a special investigation by RadarOnline.com has exposed behind the scenes, many of the conservative network's biggest names seem to feel otherwise.
Behind-The-Scenes Turmoil at Fox News
In front of cameras, Fox News anchors, reporters, and producers are loyal to Trump and their MAGA viewers. But leaked text messages and sworn declarations suggest the presidential pampering is all just for show.
Thousands of pages of new evidence and internal correspondence have just been released as part of the $2.7billion defamation lawsuit against the network brought by voting machine company Smartmatic.
The company sued Fox and its right-wing news network in early 2021 over broadcasts that falsely claimed Smartmatic "interfered" in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to insist was "stolen" from him.
While Fox News anchors and correspondents publicly backed the president's charges on-air, at least a dozen employees gave an emphatic "no" when asked under oath by Smartmatic's lawyers whether their voting machines affected the election in any way.
Sean Hannity's Beef with Trump's Lawyer Sidney Powell
The testimony and evidence also exposed how Fox News personalities really feel about their colleagues. One exchange in particular focused on Sean Hannity's true opinion of Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty to election interference after steadfastly pushing the "stolen election" conspiracy theory in Georgia.
Under oath, Hannity called "anybody that was involved in pushing that whole narrative that Sidney was pushing" a "F------ lunatic."
Hannity also stressed that he never bought into the "stolen election" charges.
"I did not believe it for one second, and I tried to listen as time went on," he insisted.
Jesse Watters Calls Bosses 'Incompetent'
Other key pieces of evidence reveal what star Jesse Watters thought were private text messages to friends and colleagues, in which he opened up and gave his true opinions about his employers.
The most damning remarks came from text exchanges the 47-year-old had with current Fox News Executive Vice President Megan Albano, who was the head producer of The Five at the time.
Amid the internal uprising following Trump's election loss to Joe Biden, Watters sent a message to Albano slamming Fox News President Jay Wallace as "rudderless".
He also referred to Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, and Kimberly Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, News Programming, as "incompetent."
Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump
More documents reveal an unidentified individual told Tucker Carlson on November 9, 2020, that Trump should concede the election. Carlson agreed and then bashed Trump.
"Oh, I'm fully aware," Carlson texted, before calling Trump a "total piece of s---" and reasoned, "We can’t control him obviously. Got to do the responsible thing regardless of how he behaves."
Also singled out was ex-MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene. Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs revealed in a message to one executive that Greene had been "blackballed" from appearing on the network due to her controversial comments.
And this was before the Georgia representative publicly broke from Trump and his faithful fans.