Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Fox News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside to Reveal What's Really Going on at Fox News — as Sean Hannity Sends Text Describing Foe as a 'F---ing Lunatic' and Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump

Sean Hannity and Text Messages
Source: mega; New York Supreme Court

Leaked statements reveal how Fox News employees like Sean Hannity really feel about each other.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fox News is famous for its perceived devotion to President Trump and his often unverified declarations.

But a special investigation by RadarOnline.com has exposed behind the scenes, many of the conservative network's biggest names seem to feel otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind-The-Scenes Turmoil at Fox News

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
fox news network and hosts
Source: FOX NEWS; MEGA

Hannity, Jesse Watters, and Carlson all had their personal messages exposed as part of a massive lawsuit.

In front of cameras, Fox News anchors, reporters, and producers are loyal to Trump and their MAGA viewers. But leaked text messages and sworn declarations suggest the presidential pampering is all just for show.

Thousands of pages of new evidence and internal correspondence have just been released as part of the $2.7billion defamation lawsuit against the network brought by voting machine company Smartmatic.

The company sued Fox and its right-wing news network in early 2021 over broadcasts that falsely claimed Smartmatic "interfered" in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to insist was "stolen" from him.

While Fox News anchors and correspondents publicly backed the president's charges on-air, at least a dozen employees gave an emphatic "no" when asked under oath by Smartmatic's lawyers whether their voting machines affected the election in any way.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Hannity's Beef with Trump's Lawyer Sidney Powell

Smartmatic evidence
Source: New York Supreme Court

Smartmatic presented testimony from Fox News employees as evidence.

The testimony and evidence also exposed how Fox News personalities really feel about their colleagues. One exchange in particular focused on Sean Hannity's true opinion of Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty to election interference after steadfastly pushing the "stolen election" conspiracy theory in Georgia.

Under oath, Hannity called "anybody that was involved in pushing that whole narrative that Sidney was pushing" a "F------ lunatic."

Hannity also stressed that he never bought into the "stolen election" charges.

"I did not believe it for one second, and I tried to listen as time went on," he insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Watters Calls Bosses 'Incompetent'

Smartmatic evidence
Source: New York Supreme Court

Hannity had harsh words for some of his colleagues

Other key pieces of evidence reveal what star Jesse Watters thought were private text messages to friends and colleagues, in which he opened up and gave his true opinions about his employers.

The most damning remarks came from text exchanges the 47-year-old had with current Fox News Executive Vice President Megan Albano, who was the head producer of The Five at the time.

Amid the internal uprising following Trump's election loss to Joe Biden, Watters sent a message to Albano slamming Fox News President Jay Wallace as "rudderless".

He also referred to Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, and Kimberly Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, News Programming, as "incompetent."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Matthew Perry, drugs

EXCLUSIVE: How Disgraced Doctor Who Sold Ketamine to Matthew Perry Desperately Tried to Avoid Being Busted For His Involvement in TV Icon's Overdose Death

split photo of Christopher Scholtes and Katelyn Schacht

EXCLUSIVE: Hot Car Monster Dad Who Let Toddler Bake to Death Was Allegedly HAVING AN AFFAIR With Neighbor — Who Cops Thought Was Silenced Because of Her Love With Twisted Sicko

Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The leaked messages also revealed opinions on Trump.

More documents reveal an unidentified individual told Tucker Carlson on November 9, 2020, that Trump should concede the election. Carlson agreed and then bashed Trump.

"Oh, I'm fully aware," Carlson texted, before calling Trump a "total piece of s---" and reasoned, "We can’t control him obviously. Got to do the responsible thing regardless of how he behaves."

Also singled out was ex-MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene. Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs revealed in a message to one executive that Greene had been "blackballed" from appearing on the network due to her controversial comments.

And this was before the Georgia representative publicly broke from Trump and his faithful fans.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.