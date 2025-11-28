EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Stars Destroy Trump in Leaked Text Messages... After Host Jesse Watters Called Out Network's 'Dumb' Boss During 2020 Election Vote Scandal

As Radar reported, thousands of pages of what Fox News anchors and reporters thought were their private texts were made public recently.

It all came as part of the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by voting company Smartmatic against the cable company over claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump due to its technology.

Among the most shocking secrets spilled was the revelation that even the Fox anchors believed Trump lost the 2020 election "fairly" to Joe Biden, and should have willingly stepped aside.

When an unidentified individual told Tucker Carlson Trump should concede the election, the former host agreed, "Oh, I’m fully aware," before blasting Trump as a "total piece of s---."

However, he also acknowledged the network was expected to show Trump public support: "We can't control him, obviously. Got to do the responsible thing regardless of how he behaves."