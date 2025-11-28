EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Stars Destroy Trump in Leaked Text Messages... After Host Jesse Watters Called Out Network's 'Dumb' Boss During 2020 Election Vote Scandal
Nov. 28 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Leaked text messages from some of Fox News biggest personalities reveal how many of them really felt about Donald Trump after the president lost his first bid for reelection in 2020, RadarOnline.com can report.
The anchors at the conservative powerhouse network also had some choice things to say about their own bosses and co-workers.
Tucker Carlson's Real Opinion of Donald Trump
As Radar reported, thousands of pages of what Fox News anchors and reporters thought were their private texts were made public recently.
It all came as part of the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by voting company Smartmatic against the cable company over claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump due to its technology.
Among the most shocking secrets spilled was the revelation that even the Fox anchors believed Trump lost the 2020 election "fairly" to Joe Biden, and should have willingly stepped aside.
When an unidentified individual told Tucker Carlson Trump should concede the election, the former host agreed, "Oh, I’m fully aware," before blasting Trump as a "total piece of s---."
However, he also acknowledged the network was expected to show Trump public support: "We can't control him, obviously. Got to do the responsible thing regardless of how he behaves."
Sean Hannity Said Trump Would 'Concede'
Fellow top anchor Sean Hannity may have supported Trump's insistence the election was stolen from him, but his text messages to another unnamed individual suggest even he didn't really believe it, and he predicted the president would finally come to his senses and "concede."
"That will happen," Hannity texted. "I know it for a fact."
He also took Trump to task in text messages over the president's handling of the COVID outbreak: "(In my opinion) masks should have been embrace (sic), and I said it all on the air."
The personalities also attacked Trump's attorney and conspiracy peddler, Sidney Powell, with Hannity referring to her as "insane." At the same time, Laura Ingraham texted Hannity and Carlson that Powell was "a complete nut."
"No one will work with her," Ingraham allegedly told her colleagues in the messages.
Jesse Watters Has His Say
Part of the Smartmatic evidence dump focused on what rising star Jesse Watters thought were private text messages to friends and colleagues, in which he opened up and revealed his true opinions about his employers.
The most damning remarks came from text exchanges the 47-year-old had with current Fox News Executive Vice President Megan Albano, who was the head producer of The Five at the time.
Amid the internal uprising following Trump's election loss, Watters sent a message to Albano slamming Fox News President Jay Wallace as "rudderless."
He also referred to Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, and Kimberly Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, News Programming, as "incompetent."
Fox News Goes on the Defensive
The embarrassing texts come as Smartmatic continued to argue Fox News "amplified false election fraud claims as a strategic response to viewer backlash" after calling Arizona for Biden.
In response to the leaked messages, Fox News went on the defensive, attacking the broader lawsuit brought by the voting company.
"The evidence shows that Smartmatic's business and reputation were badly suffering long before any claims by President Trump's lawyers on FOX News," a statement from the network read. "And that Smartmatic grossly inflated its damage claims to generate headlines and chill free speech.
"Now, in the aftermath of Smartmatic's executives getting indicted for bribery charges, we are eager and ready to continue defending our press freedoms."