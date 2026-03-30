EXCLUSIVE: Inside Celine Dion's Miracle Recovery From Grueling Health Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome — as Iconic Singer Turns 58

Celine was tragically diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022. In the days that followed, she battled painful muscle spasms, mobility issues and increased difficulty singing.

Back in 2024, Claudette Dion admitted it was her sister's "dream" and "goal" to perform again, but she wasn't sure if it would be possible.

At the time, the songstress' powerful voice was "just not coming back the way that would allow her to perform or record again," according to an insider, who said the spasms also affected her vocal cords.

"She can sing fine – just like you know Celine – for a few notes, then a spasm kicks in and throws what she’s singing completely out of whack," the insider added. "Sadly, it doesn’t seem to be repairable — whether through surgery or therapy."