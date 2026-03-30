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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Celine Dion's Miracle Recovery From Grueling Health Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome — as Iconic Singer Turns 58

Celine Dion turned 58 years old on March 30.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion turned 58 years old on March 30.

March 30 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

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Celine Dion's life and career are looking up again after her grueling, four-year battle with Stiff Person Syndrome left her struggling to belt out her iconic notes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, March 30, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer turned 58 years old, and according to sources, she's been "gently rehearsing" over the past year amid rumors that she could return to the stage in the near future.

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Inside Celine Dion's Health Battle

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Celine Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome since 2022.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome since 2022.

Celine was tragically diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022. In the days that followed, she battled painful muscle spasms, mobility issues and increased difficulty singing.

Back in 2024, Claudette Dion admitted it was her sister's "dream" and "goal" to perform again, but she wasn't sure if it would be possible.

At the time, the songstress' powerful voice was "just not coming back the way that would allow her to perform or record again," according to an insider, who said the spasms also affected her vocal cords.

"She can sing fine – just like you know Celine – for a few notes, then a spasm kicks in and throws what she’s singing completely out of whack," the insider added. "Sadly, it doesn’t seem to be repairable — whether through surgery or therapy."

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Celine Dion Is 'Hitting the High Notes' Again

Celine Dion was 'on track' with her health and 'hitting the high notes again' last year, an insider claimed.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion was 'on track' with her health and 'hitting the high notes again' last year, an insider claimed.

However, Celine appears to be experiencing a miracle recovery. At the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Celine shocked fans when she gave a moving performance of Hymne à l'Amour — and there could be more concerts in her future.

Last year, another source spilled that her health was "on track" and she's "hitting the high notes again."

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Celine Dion was feeling 'stronger' last September, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion was feeling 'stronger' last September, according to a source.

"She's gently rehearsing at home and continuing with her physical therapy to treat her SPS," she source continued. "She's moving around pretty good, and her voice sounds wonderful, thanks to all the vocal exercises she's been doing."

"People can't believe she's doing so well so soon," noted the source. "Of course, she still has her bad days, but she's getting stronger."

It's also been rumored that Celine may confirm her return to the stage for concerts in Paris in connection with her 58th birthday, according to Deadline.

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Celine Dion's Hunt for Love

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Celine Dion performed at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion performed at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

As her health steadily improves, an insider revealed Celine is ready to give love another chance, 10 years after her husband, Rene Angelil, died from throat cancer.

The pair married in 1994 and welcomed three sons – René-Charles, 25, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 15 – together before Rene's death in 2016.

Nearly four years after her diagnosis, Celine "is finally feeling like herself again," according to the insider.

"She says she's been given another chance at life, and she wants to live it to the fullest," the insider said of the singer's plans for the future. "She's going to dinner parties and having people over. She's got a very full life with lots of love in it, but it'd be wonderful if she had a new romance, too."

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