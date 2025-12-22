EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion Ready for Love Again! Singer Declares She's Been 'Given Another Chance at Life' After Major Health Comeback
Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Celine Dion is ready for romance again. The singer – who lost her husband, Rene Angelil, to cancer nearly a decade ago and has been battling the autoimmune neurological disorder stiff person syndrome for three years – "wants to take a leap of faith," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Given A Second Chance
Dion, who in 2018 also underwent surgery to repair a hearing problem known as patulous Eustachian tube (PET), "is finally feeling like herself again," said the insider.
"Her health is so much better than it was. She says she's been given another chance at life, and she wants to live it to the fullest."
Opening Herself Up To Love
To that end, she's putting herself out there more.
"She's going to dinner parties and having people over," said the insider. "She's got a very full life with lots of love in it, but it'd be wonderful if she had a new romance, too."
Angélil died in January 2016 at age 73 at their home in Las Vegas following his heartbreaking battle with throat cancer.
He helped manage Dion's career for many decades after discovering her.