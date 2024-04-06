Hunter Biden's Legal Team Met With the White House Before Defying a Congressional Subpoena: Report

The meeting, which took place on December 11, 2023, involved Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, and Anthony Bernal, a key aide to First Lady Jill Biden.

The gathering occurred in the East Wing of the White House at 6 p.m., as indicated by White House visitor logs.

The timing of this meeting is significant as it occurred only two days before Hunter's refusal to comply with a House subpoena for a transcribed interview.

Following this defiance, Hunter made headlines with an impromptu press conference in which he maintained his innocence, causing a stir at the Capitol.