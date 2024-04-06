Hunter Biden's Legal Team Met With the White House Before Defying a Congressional Subpoena: Report
The White House was reported to have met with Hunter Biden's legal team just days before he defied a congressional subpoena, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The meeting, which took place on December 11, 2023, involved Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, and Anthony Bernal, a key aide to First Lady Jill Biden.
The gathering occurred in the East Wing of the White House at 6 p.m., as indicated by White House visitor logs.
The timing of this meeting is significant as it occurred only two days before Hunter's refusal to comply with a House subpoena for a transcribed interview.
Following this defiance, Hunter made headlines with an impromptu press conference in which he maintained his innocence, causing a stir at the Capitol.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later disclosed that President Joe Biden was "familiar" with the first son's intended statements.
Despite his initial stance, Hunter eventually cooperated with House investigators two months later.
Prior to the meeting with Lowell, Bernal had himself been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in connection to a probe into President Biden's handling of classified materials.
- President Joe Biden Ignores Hunter's Estranged Daughter Navy, 4, During Women's History Month Event at White House
- Hunter Biden Helped Hire Two Aides Who Mishandled Joe Biden's Classified Documents in January 2017: Report
- 'Look Me in the Eye': Hunter Biden Fights With GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz During Testy Closed-door House Deposition
The presence of Bernal in these legal matters has further fueled speculations and added to an already controversial situation.
Bernal, described as the first lady's "work husband," has a long-standing association with the first family, dating back to 2008. His involvement in accessing classified material at the Penn Biden Center has drawn attention, especially amidst allegations of misconduct within the White House.
The lack of transparency surrounding the extent of coordination between Hunter and the White House has been a subject of ongoing scrutiny.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer has called for clarity, emphasizing the need for openness and public disclosure. Despite demands for information, White House representatives have evaded direct responses, maintaining a stance of detachment from Hunter's legal affairs.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“We’ve called on the White House to provide information about whether President Biden sought to influence or obstruct our investigation by preventing, discouraging, or dissuading his son from complying with the subpoenas for a deposition as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, but the White House has refused to provide any information,” said Comer.
“The White House must provide the public with information about the contents of this meeting in order to provide transparency to the American people.”