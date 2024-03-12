Biden #MeToo Scandal Explodes: First Lady Jill Biden Accused of Turning Blind Eye to Bullying, Sexual Harassment From Top White House Official
President Joe Biden’s administration was rocked by a shocking #MeToo scandal this week after he and First Lady Jill Biden were accused of turning a blind eye to bullying and sexual harassment allegations against a top White House official, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come shortly after President Biden kicked his 2024 re-election campaign into top gear last week, a recent investigation revealed disturbing allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against top White House official Anthony Bernal.
Bernal, who serves as first lady Jill Biden's top aide and was described as Dr. Biden’s “work husband,” was accused by multiple sources of engaging in inappropriate behavior over more than a decade.
The sources, who spoke to the New York Post on Tuesday morning under the condition of anonymity, shared firsthand accounts of Bernal's alleged actions in the workplace.
According to White House sources, Bernal made crude and sexually suggestive remarks about colleagues – including speculations about their genitalia.
One source claimed that Bernal had a theory linking the size of a person's thumb to that of their genitalia. These behaviors were described as classic examples of sexual harassment.
“It is to make people uncomfortable and to have power over them,” one Biden Administration insider said. “It is Me Too – classic Me Too.”
Several additional sources also expressed concerns about the toxic work environment created by Bernal's behavior. They shared instances where he made disparaging comments about colleagues' appearances, sexuality, and personal lives.
“It was a lot of inappropriate remarks – talking about other people’s attractiveness and speculating about their sex lives at very weird moments,” a second source told the Post. “That’s actually sexual harassment.”
Some former colleagues mentioned feeling bullied and harassed by Bernal – leading them to come forward and urge accountability for his actions.
But despite the seriousness of the allegations, both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have expressed their full confidence in Bernal.
Even more startling were the claims that Bernal was seen as “untouchable” due to his close “work husband” relationship with the first lady.
“There’s no way [Jill Biden] doesn’t know. It has been going on so long,” a source said. “I don’t think she has a lot of advisers willing to give her a gut check. I think she thinks that Anthony’s like her bulldog protecting her.”
Meanwhile, the sources that came forward with their experiences emphasized the need for accountability and transparency regarding Bernal's conduct within the Biden White House.
They criticized the Biden Administration for retaining Bernal despite earlier promises to address disrespect in the workplace, and some sources raised concerns about the disconnect between President Biden's public image of integrity and the realities of staff treatment within the White House.
“It reflects poorly on the president and the first lady,” said one of the sources. “They talk a big game about integrity, decency, and kindness but when you work for the Bidens you experience anything but that.”
The investigation also highlighted a broader issue of abusive workplace behavior within the Biden Administration.
Some sources described a culture of fear and lack of recourse for employees who experienced mistreatment, and further concerns were raised about both the handling of complaints and the overall treatment of staff members.
“Working for the Bidens is like living in another century,” yet another source told the Post this week. “You really cannot speak up without fear of personal or professional retaliation.
“He is by far the worst and most well-known abuser, but the Biden White House is a magnet for ugly and abusive workplace behavior,” the insider continued. “It’s totally inexcusable this day in age, especially with Biden’s own narrative about standing up to bullies.”