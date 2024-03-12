Biden #MeToo Scandal Explodes: First Lady Jill Biden Accused of Turning Blind Eye to Bullying, Sexual Harassment From Top White House Official

President Joe Biden’s administration was rocked by a shocking #MeToo scandal this week after he and First Lady Jill Biden were accused of turning a blind eye to bullying and sexual harassment allegations against a top White House official, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a startling development to come shortly after President Biden kicked his 2024 re-election campaign into top gear last week, a recent investigation revealed disturbing allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against top White House official Anthony Bernal.