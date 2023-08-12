Hunter Biden Business Partner Supplied Vladimir Putin's Allies With Armored Vehicles to Invade Ukraine: Report
One of Hunter Biden’s business partners reportedly supplied Vladimir Putin’s allies with armored vehicles to use in the invasion of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as a federal case into President Joe Biden’s embattled son heads to trial, a new report found that Hunter’s Kazakh business partner – Kenes Rakishev – allegedly co-owned a company that supplied mine-resistant armored vehicles to Chechen forces backed by Moscow.
According to Daily Mail, which published an exclusive report on the findings on Saturday morning, Rakishev allegedly co-owned Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE).
KPE reportedly made the same exact mine-resistant armored vehicles that were used by the Putin-backed Chechen forces during the siege on Mariupol, Ukraine in April 2022.
Meanwhile, KPE denied the bombshell new report linking the company to Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.
Although the company admitted that they provided Putin’s national guard with one vehicle in 2019, they claimed that “further cooperation with Russians did not continue.”
“Kenes Rakishev has nothing to do with the enterprise,” KPE added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter and Rakishev were first linked in 2014 when it was revealed the Kazakh oligarch gave then-Vice President Biden’s son more than $142,000 to purchase a Porsche.
Rakishev also reportedly hired Hunter as a consultant at the time to help Rakishev invest millions of dollars in the United States.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee released an extensive memo on Wednesday that detailed Hunter and Rakishev’s concerning business relationship.
“In February 2014, Hunter Biden met with Kenes Rakishev at a Washington, D.C. hotel,” the House committee found. “Rakishev worked closely with the prime minister of Kazakhstan, Karim Massimov. In April, Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch, wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai.”
“The next day, a payment was made from Rosemont Seneca Bohai for a sportscar for Hunter Biden in the amount of $142,300,” the committee’s findings continued. “Archer and Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan.”
“On February 5, 2014, Hunter Biden met Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev at the Hay Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C.,” another portion of Wednesday’s memo read. “In email correspondences with Devon Archer surrounding the meeting, Rakishev requested Secretary of State John Kerry visit Kazakhstan. Archer replied, ‘if we have some business started as planned I will ensure its planned soonest.’”
Rakishev business relationship with Hunter moved to the forefront of the GOP’s investigation into the Bidens this month after Hunter’s former business partner and best friend – Devon Archer – testified before the House Ways and Means Committee last week.
According to the committee’s chairman, House Rep. James Comer, Archer’s testimony indicated that President Biden was directly involved in a number of Hunter’s overseas business deals.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged shortly after Archer’s testimony last week.
“Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”