Hunter Biden Business Partner Supplied Vladimir Putin's Allies With Armored Vehicles to Invade Ukraine: Report

One of Hunter Biden’s business partners reportedly supplied Vladimir Putin’s allies with armored vehicles to use in the invasion of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as a federal case into President Joe Biden’s embattled son heads to trial, a new report found that Hunter’s Kazakh business partner – Kenes Rakishev – allegedly co-owned a company that supplied mine-resistant armored vehicles to Chechen forces backed by Moscow.