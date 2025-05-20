Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

How Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Got Ex-Girlfriend Pregnant' While He Was Dating His Abused Lover Cassie Ventura

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to have got another woman pregnant while he was dating his ex Cassie Ventura, left.

May 20 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cheated on Cassie Ventura with another woman he got pregnant, her friend has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kerry Morgan took to the witness stand on Monday to kickstart the second week of the rapper's trial.

Ventura Had 'Big Problem' With Combs' Girlfriend

Embedded Image

Combs' relationship with Ventura was marred by his violence.

She made the startling allegation while testifying Combs threatened to kill her if she told anyone that she saw him beat his longtime girlfriend, her former best friend Ventura.

Ventura, while taking the witness stand herself last week, said she dumped the hip hop mogul in 2015 after seeing a video of him and a woman called Gina at an event while she was in South Africa filming 'Honey 3: Dare to Dance'.

Her former best friend Morgan told the court on Monday Gina Huynh "was a big problem" for Ventura, 38.

Morgan said: "She was a big problem. She wouldn't go away.

"He was having a full on relationship with this little girl. Cassie found out about it. It went on for a really long time.

"I'm pretty sure she got pregnant... that Gina girl."

Combs Got Girlfriend Pregnant 'Twice'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs 'threatened to kill' Ventura's pal if they spoke out about him beating her.

Huyhn previously claimed after she got pregnant with Combs' child, he offered to pay her $50,000 to get an abortion, but refused the payment.

She said: "I turned (the money) down because I just loved him. I wanted to... I was, like, trying to prove that," she claimed. "I wasn't the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That's it."

Huynh also claimed she had a second abortion from her relationship with Combs.

Ventura last week testified she broke up with Combs for good in August 2018 after she saw a photo of him with another woman he'd been dating for the last few years of their decade-long relationship.

"I just don't trust anymore. That last shot put the nail in the coffin.'" Ventura texted Combs, referring to a photo of the rapper with a woman identified in court as Gina.

She also wrote: "I promised myself I wouldn’t be with you anymore if you did that to me again, telling Combs "you lied to me" and "she never went away."

Huynh, who says she dated the music executive for five years, described in a resurfaced interview from 2019 a time at which he allegedly became violent with her.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly 'stomped' on Gina Huynh's stomach and repeatedly punched her in the head.

The model told controversial blogger Tasha K he allegedly "stomped" on her stomach and repeatedly punched her in the head during one disturbing encounter.

"He stomped on my stomach really hard – like, took the wind out of my breath," she said.

"I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, 'Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.'"

According to Huynh, Combs then began to pull at her hair and punch her repeatedly in the back of her head.

She added she began fighting back after she had "enough of his s---."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Huynh claims Combs would 'always compare' her to Ventura.

Elsewhere, she claimed Combs had punched her in the head at other times, as her hair would cover signs of her injuries.

"He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me," she also alleged. "He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I'm the bad one, she's a good one."

Huynh also claimed "everyone" in Combs' circle "allowed" him to allegedly abuse her multiple times.

