How Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Got Ex-Girlfriend Pregnant' While He Was Dating His Abused Lover Cassie Ventura

She made the startling allegation while testifying Combs threatened to kill her if she told anyone that she saw him beat his longtime girlfriend, her former best friend Ventura.

Ventura, while taking the witness stand herself last week, said she dumped the hip hop mogul in 2015 after seeing a video of him and a woman called Gina at an event while she was in South Africa filming 'Honey 3: Dare to Dance'.

Her former best friend Morgan told the court on Monday Gina Huynh "was a big problem" for Ventura, 38.

Morgan said: "She was a big problem. She wouldn't go away.

"He was having a full on relationship with this little girl. Cassie found out about it. It went on for a really long time.

"I'm pretty sure she got pregnant... that Gina girl."