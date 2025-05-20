EXCLUSIVE: Lives of Hollywood's Most Tragic Child Stars Revealed Including Amanda Bynes, Macaulay Culkin and Lindsay Lohan

Sudden fame and fortune at a young age can clearly affect the maturity and development of the young actor, however, some performers who found fame have survived and thrived – like Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson .

The Hollywood landscape is filled with tragic tales of fallen child stars, as RadarOnline.com has often reported.

Johansson was able to avoid the child star curse.

Johannsson has been a successful child star since her single-digit years. She skyrocketed to fame at 12 years old after her first big break in Robert Redford’s period piece tearjerker The Horse Whisperer.

But she is well aware her life could have gone a different route, as she recently told Vanity Fair: "Making decisions on your own—like, adult decisions as a kid—it’s a dangerous thing, right?"

She continued: "I lived through that and also was very fortunate that I dodged a lot of it."

However, not every child star is as fortunate as Johannsson.