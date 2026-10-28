Hillary Clinton Confesses 'Pizzagate' Conspiracy Theory Was 'Really Effective' Against Her Campaign: 'A Huge Lie That Took Off'

When asked if there was one that particularly shocked her, Clinton confirmed it was Pizzagate.

"I think Pizzagate was really effective when people, you know, when these ads against me, these really terrible, horrible, false claims about me were running all over the internet, some with Russian money for heaven’s sakes," she claimed.

"The people who were campaigning for me, they were on the phones, they were knocking on doors, they would have voters say, 'You know what? I can’t vote for her because she kills people or she trafficks children or whatever they were told and that they believed," she continued. "My supporters would say, 'Where did you hear that? It’s not true.' They’d say, 'Oh, I saw it on the internet.'"