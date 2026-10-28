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Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Confesses 'Pizzagate' Conspiracy Theory Was 'Really Effective' Against Her Campaign: 'A Huge Lie That Took Off'

Hillary Clinton spoke out on Pizzagate during 'On with Kara Swisher.'
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton spoke out on Pizzagate during 'On with Kara Swisher.'

Oct. 28 2026, Updated 4:18 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton admitted that the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory was "really effective" against her 2016 campaign for the presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The debunked rumor claimed that the NYPD had linked Clinton, other high-profile Democrats and U.S. restaurants – including a Washington, D.C., pizza place – to a child trafficking ring through decoded emails.

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Hillary Clinton Calls 'Pizzagate' a 'Huge Lie'

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Hillary Clinton said 'Facebook was the worst offender' for attacks against her during her campaign.
Source: @ONWITHKARASWISHER/YOUTUBE

Hillary Clinton said 'Facebook was the worst offender' for attacks against her during her campaign.

On Wednesday, October 28, during an episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Clinton revealed that most of the "effective" attacks against her weren't from political ads on television – they originated online.

"Honest to goodness, you know, Facebook was the worst offender against me, and Pizzagate, which you know was, you know, just a huge lie that took off," she explained. "I can’t really catalog them all because there were so many of them. And you know that was like 10 years ago, and we were frankly ill-prepared, unaware of how effective it could be."

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Hillary Clinton Recalls Conspiracy Theories Being Spread Online

Hillary Clinton said Pizzagate was 'really effective' against her campaign.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said Pizzagate was 'really effective' against her campaign.

When asked if there was one that particularly shocked her, Clinton confirmed it was Pizzagate.

"I think Pizzagate was really effective when people, you know, when these ads against me, these really terrible, horrible, false claims about me were running all over the internet, some with Russian money for heaven’s sakes," she claimed.

"The people who were campaigning for me, they were on the phones, they were knocking on doors, they would have voters say, 'You know what? I can’t vote for her because she kills people or she trafficks children or whatever they were told and that they believed," she continued. "My supporters would say, 'Where did you hear that? It’s not true.' They’d say, 'Oh, I saw it on the internet.'"

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Hillary Clinton Claims Money Is Being Spent to 'Lie About' Candidates

Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016.
Source: @ONWITHKARASWISHER/YOUTUBE

Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016.

The former Secretary of State also pointed out the "naivete and the susceptibility of people seeing a video or seeing something in print that looked legitimate was so powerful."

"That’s why you can’t count out all of the money that is being spent against our candidates to lie about them again," she added.

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Hillary Clinton compared Trump's White House renovations to Saddam Hussein's palace.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton compared Trump's White House renovations to Saddam Hussein's palace.

This comes as Clinton continues to speak out against the Trump administration.

Back in August, she slammed Trump's decision to renovate the Oval Office with gold, quipping that it reminded her of late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"I had meetings in some of his palaces, and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House," she said. "It's just insane."

She also branded Trump, 80, "unhinged, obsessed and focused on all the wrong things."

"This is a man who can't concentrate," Clinton suggested. "This is a man whose mind apparently goes to, 'Where can I add more gold?' instead of 'How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?' 'How do I begin to, you know, deal with AI, which is a serious threat to our security, our labor force, and so much else?'"

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