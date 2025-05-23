EXCLUSIVE: How Hilaria Baldwin is Now Hollywood's Most Hated Woman — And Why She's a 'Liability' for Scandal-Plagued Husband Alec
Hilaria Baldwin has become Hollywood's most hated woman.
The yoga instructor is no stranger when it comes to being criticized – just like her actor husband Alec – and due to a handful of scandals and the way she handled them, the industry is turning its back on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Accent Drama
Over the years, the yoga instructor has found herself in a handful of scandals – including her fake Spanish accent saga.
In her memoir, Manual Not Included, Hilaria said she was criticized by an unnamed celebrity for her fake Spanish accent.
According to an insider, the celebrity Hilaria mentioned in the book is comedian Amy Schumer, who ripped into the yoga instructor's fake Spanish accent on her 2023 Netflix special.
Hilaria, who has claimed to be from Spain but was born and raised as "Hillary" in Boston, suffered a Spanish accent mix-up and received a massive amount of backlash – but it certainly didn't help when she said it was caused by neurodevelopmental disorders.
She wrote in her book: "I have ADHD and dyslexia. And these greatly impact my speech, my reading, my listening, my focus, my memory and my self-confidence."
Alec, who was once the center of backlash following the accidental fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is now being pitied for his marriage.
An insider said: "A lot of people think she's been using Alec as a stepping stone to stardom. It’s all about her, and it’s no secret she coerced him into doing their reality show to bolster their bank account and her fame."
Reality Show Flop
As if all the backlash wasn't enough for Alec and Hilaria – the two decided to have a reality television show.
The Baldwins was unfortunately a major flop for the couple after its February premiere, drawing only 680,000 viewers for the first episode and a measly 420,000 for the second.
An insider said: "The show has actually lowered Alec’s standing in Hollywood."
Many viewers slammed Alec and Hilaria over the show because of the death of Halyna, who tragically was killed on set in New Mexico when a prop gun held by Alec discharged a live bullet, but Alec claimed he never pulled the trigger.
An insider said: "Folks in Hollywood disapprove of Hilaria’s lack of empathy toward Halyna and her now-widowed husband and motherless son."
Red Carpet Shut Down
Despite being a united front throughout their drama and scandals, things got awkward when Hilaria appeared to smack down Alec during an interview.
When Alec butted in, she complained: "Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."
Alec quickly replied: "Sorry."
An insider said of Hilaria: "She’s a liability. But she’s done one thing that seemed unthinkable — she’s generating sympathy for Alec!"
After the pair tried to make light of the situation by posting a video social media – fans weren't buying it.
One person slammed: "I'm sorry, but you made him look like a child on national TV."
Another said: "You were very rude to him! Emasculating."
A third speculated: "This must be their idea of damage control!"