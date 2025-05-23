EXCLUSIVE: How Hilaria Baldwin is Now Hollywood's Most Hated Woman — And Why She's a 'Liability' for Scandal-Plagued Husband Alec

Hilaria, who has claimed to be from Spain but was born and raised as "Hillary" in Boston, suffered a Spanish accent mix-up and received a massive amount of backlash – but it certainly didn't help when she said it was caused by neurodevelopmental disorders.

She wrote in her book: "I have ADHD and dyslexia. And these greatly impact my speech, my reading, my listening, my focus, my memory and my self-confidence."

Alec, who was once the center of backlash following the accidental fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is now being pitied for his marriage.

An insider said: "A lot of people think she's been using Alec as a stepping stone to stardom. It’s all about her, and it’s no secret she coerced him into doing their reality show to bolster their bank account and her fame."