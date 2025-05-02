'I Wanted To Be Dead': Hilaria Baldwin 'Started To Call Herself Stupid' After The Fake Accent Controversy Left Her Feeling 'Confused and Lost'

The mother-of-seven, wellness expert and star of TLC's The Baldwins gave credit to her very famous husband for helping her through the toughest of times.

She penned: "Alec was so good to me throughout this time. He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person. He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience.

"In the middle of the night, I’d wake up and remember what was happening to me. And he was always there. He’d know I was awake, and he would hold me close and say, 'You’re not alone. I’m here and I love you. And you can cry, because I know how much it hurts. It’s so awful, but just know what they’re saying is not true.'"