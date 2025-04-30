Alec Baldwin Suffers Fresh Career Blow After Being Officially Replaced as Game Show Host Amid Fears Family Reality Series is Set For Axe after Poor Ratings
Alec Baldwin has been officially replaced as host of Match Game in another huge blow to the veteran star's career.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Martin Short, 75, is now fronting the game show, which was paused in 2022 following the tragic death of his Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin, whose involuntary manslaughter case stemming from the fatal shooting of Hutchins on set was dismissed last year, has yet to comment on the hiring of Short, who is rumoured to be dating Meryl Streep,
The Canadian comedian featured alongside Baldwin, 67, during the recent Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, in which they performed a skit together.
Losing his gameshow gig comes as Baldwin's eight-episode reality series featuring his wife Hilaria, 41, and seven children concluded April 13, and TLC has not announced a second season renewal
The Baldwins was blasted by critics as being a "snoozy infomercial" and "a self-pitying attempt at image rehabilitation" as well as an "outright offensive response" to the real-life tragedy of Hutchins.
The 30 Rock star's involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed July 12 after he denied ever pulling the trigger on the revolver that fired a single bullet into Rust director Joel Souza's arm and punctured the Ukrainian DP's chest killing her, at age 42, in 2021.
On January 9, Baldwin filed a civil lawsuit against the Rust case prosecutors, investigators, and commissioners for defamation and malicious prosecution and civil rights violations due to "intentionally mishandling evidence."
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has only six months remaining of her 18-month sentence in New Mexico Women's Correctional Facility due to the involuntary manslaughter conviction for her role in the shooting.
Baldwin produced and stars as aging outlaw character Harland Rust in the controversial western, which premieres on digital and select U.S. theaters this Friday, May 2.
All of the proceeds of the action-packed flick, set in 1880s Kansas, will go to Halyna's widower Matthew Hutchins (who received an executive producer credit) and their 12-year-old son Andros.
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Baldwin's marriage was on the verge of collapse
We revealed his relationship with Hilaria, 26 years his junior, has become a "living hell" and he's fed up of her ridiculing him in public.
Our insider said: "Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point.
"It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public."
Baldwin was forced to stand by and take it like a mouse when Hilaria, mom of their seven kids, aged 2 to 11, scolded him on the red carpet for the March 11 Planet Hollywood opening party that they were hosting.
The public shaming came as the 6ft tall actor was trying to get his two cents in during an interview when his petite 5ft 3in Boston-born wife said: "Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking. No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."