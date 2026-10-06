Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé's Cause of Death After Ken Urker Found Unresponsive Inside His Home

The pair began communicating in 2017 while she was incarcerated for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Urker reportedly wrote a letter to Gypsy Rose after seeing her in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

"We became fast friends," she told a publication in 2019. "It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa."

Urker proposed to Gypsy Rose during a visit to Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2018, and the Gypsy's Revenge subject publicly confirmed the engagement to a publication the following year.

She said, "We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going, and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him, and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes."

They called off their engagement in August 2019 and later reconciled, though the reunion was short-lived.

Gypsy Rose eventually moved on with Anderson, whom she married in a small prison ceremony in 2022. She, however, filed for divorce in April 2024 and rekindled her relationship with Urker.

The two then welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024.