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Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken Urker Death Scene: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Late Partner Was Found 'Dead Upon Arrival' Near Gun and Drug Paraphernalia, Police Confirm

Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker was found 'dead upon arrival.'

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker, was found "dead upon arrival," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cops found the 34-year-old dead in his home on Thursday, October 1, next to a syringe and handgun.

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'Cold to the Touch'

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Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

'Blanchard's partner, Urker, was found dead during a welfare check.

Deputies originally went to Urker's home after Anita Blanchard requested a welfare check, per the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anita reportedly grew concerned about Urker as he didn't go to his job and wasn't answering his phone or door despite his car being there.

After deputies entered his home, they found him deceased in his bed. It is unclear how long he had been dead before cops arrived, but he was allegedly "cold to the touch."

Upon further inspection of the house, a spoon, syringes, and an unidentified powdery substance were found in Urker's restroom.

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Pending Cause of Death

Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Urker's cause of death has not yet been revelaed.

As of Friday, October 2, an autopsy has been performed, but a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. No evidence of foul play has been found, but investigators have said it hasn't been ruled out.

Gypsy Rose, who shares a 1-year-old daughter with Urker, told a publication she believes it was an overdose, but "I don't know if it was intentional or not."

She alleged her partner hasn't been in a "good" headspace.

Blanchard isn't the only one who suggested Urker was struggling.

Per police reports, Anita and Dylan Blanchard said the day before, Urker expressed feeling "depressed and upset." That same night, he allegedly hosted a TikTok livestream where he drove in silence.

Authorities will provide updates on the case as they come.

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How Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard Met

Mugshot of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard connected with her partner in prison.

Urker and Gypsy Rose reportedly first connected in 2017 when he wrote her a letter in prison. She was behind bars for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

He allegedly wrote her after watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which centered around Gypsy Rose's abusive childhood and what led up to Dee Dee's death.

Their relationship progressed as the two exchanged letters more frequently, and Urker even visited her. It was during one of those visits that they first kissed, and their friendship turned romantic.

But the relationship was short-lived as they broke up in 2019, and Gypsy Rose married another man, Ryan Scott Anderson, in 2022. They broke up not long after her release in 2023.

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Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Urker died less than two years after welcoming a child with Blanchard.

Only months later, in spring 2024, Urker and Gypsy Rose reconnected, and things moved quickly. Three months later, Gypsy Rose announced she was pregnant with his baby.

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