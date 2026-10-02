Ken Urker Death Scene: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Late Partner Was Found 'Dead Upon Arrival' Near Gun and Drug Paraphernalia, Police Confirm

Deputies originally went to Urker's home after Anita Blanchard requested a welfare check, per the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anita reportedly grew concerned about Urker as he didn't go to his job and wasn't answering his phone or door despite his car being there.

After deputies entered his home, they found him deceased in his bed. It is unclear how long he had been dead before cops arrived, but he was allegedly "cold to the touch."

Upon further inspection of the house, a spoon, syringes, and an unidentified powdery substance were found in Urker's restroom.