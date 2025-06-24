Stockings, Sex and Gagging for Fame: See the VERY Raunchy Snaps of Greta Thunberg's Polar Opposite Sister — As She Chases Singing Career

Previously known as Beata Thunberg, the performer has started using her mother's maiden name in an effort to put some distance between herself and her controversial sister, who earlier this month was detained by the Israeli authorities after her "freedom flotilla" was intercepted on its way to deliver aid to Gaza.

Bea, who has ADHD, has had to overcome the relentless mocking, bullying, and harassment often directed at the Thunbergs in response to the firebrand climate change activist's efforts.

In 2019, Greta acknowledged the toll her work took on Bea — then 13 — when she admitted, "the one who suffers is my sister."