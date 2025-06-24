Your tip
Stockings, Sex and Gagging for Fame: See the VERY Raunchy Snaps of Greta Thunberg's Polar Opposite Sister — As She Chases Singing Career

picture of Bea Ernman
Source: @beatamonalisa/Instagram

Greta Thunberg's younger sister Bea Ernman is the polar opposite of her climate change activist sister — as her Instagram pictures prove.

June 24 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Greta Thunberg’s sister is a raunchy singer who is bidding to become a global superstar.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bea Ernman, 19, has created a racy image after "suffering" from the attention her climate change activist elder sibling has received over the past decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Bullied For Her Association With Sister

Source: @beatamonalisa;Instagram

Bea has hit back at critics with racy new image.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously known as Beata Thunberg, the performer has started using her mother's maiden name in an effort to put some distance between herself and her controversial sister, who earlier this month was detained by the Israeli authorities after her "freedom flotilla" was intercepted on its way to deliver aid to Gaza.

Bea, who has ADHD, has had to overcome the relentless mocking, bullying, and harassment often directed at the Thunbergs in response to the firebrand climate change activist's efforts.

In 2019, Greta acknowledged the toll her work took on Bea — then 13 — when she admitted, "the one who suffers is my sister."

Article continues below advertisement

New-Found Confidence

Embedded Image
Source: @beatamonalisa/Instagram

Bea is oozing with confidence now she's stepped out of her sister's shadow.

Article continues below advertisement

Six years later, Bea is following in her opera singer mother Malena Ernman's footsteps in pursuit of a global music career, saying that her "voice was built from pain" as she reflected on a recent performance at Stockholm's Musikaliska — the same concert hall where Albert Einstein received his Nobel Prize over a century ago.

Reflecting on the gig, she said: "I don't care if people love my artistry or hate it, as long as I make them feel something. Not pity. Love or hate. That's the point of being an artist."

Her post appeared to be yet another milestone along Bea's journey from being a neurodivergent teen — living in her sister's shadow — to a confident, flamboyant performer ready to take on the world.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wonderful And Strong'

Embedded Image
Source: @beatamonalisa/Instagram

Greta paid tribute to Bea by saying she's had to bear the brunt of her activism work.

Article continues below advertisement

And her confidence has finally emerged after going through a tough period dealing with critics of her sister, who also took aim at Bea.

After her famous speech at the United Nations climate summit made her a household name, Greta — then 16 — told how her "wonderful and strong" sister had to bear the brunt of her activism work.

"The one who suffers is my sister," Greta said. "She is 13 years old and she has been subjected to systematic bullying, threats and harassment.

"The people who write threats and hate to me do it to the whole family, even to her.

"The difference between me and the people who are left at home is that I am always traveling, inaccessible. People don't know where I am staying, where I sleep at night, where I am. I have no daily life.

"But for my sister at home, who tries to have a daily life … she is much more reachable."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump greta thunberg anger management feud
Source: MEGA

Thunberg was detained and deported by Israeli forces earlier this week after attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Bea has travelled across her native Sweden for shows while steadily building an online presence as she eyes a career that extends beyond the European continent.

In what was one of her most high-profile shows to date, the budding singer stormed the gala premiere of Angelina Jolie's latest film, the Maria Callas biopic directed by acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain.

Writing on Instagram, Bea said she was honoured to have been chosen to "interpret" one of the legendary opera singer's songs in Italian for the event.

