U.S. Federal Prosecutors Will Not File Criminal Charges Over Death Of Shanquella Robinson, Family Seen At FBI Office As Outrage Erupts

"As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed," the statement read, noting autopsy results and investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices were reviewed as part of their investigation.

Robinson tragically died six months ago during a trip to Cabo and her mother, Sallamondra, said alarm bells went off after friends who went said she had alcohol poisoning.

A death certificate later said Robinson suffered "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation," which led the family to believe there was foul play.