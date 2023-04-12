U.S. Federal Prosecutors Will Not File Criminal Charges Over Death Of Shanquella Robinson, Family Seen At FBI Office As Outrage Erupts
Federal prosecutors will not be filing charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Department of Justice issued a statement on April 12, which said the available evidence in the case "does not support a federal prosecution."
"As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed," the statement read, noting autopsy results and investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices were reviewed as part of their investigation.
Robinson tragically died six months ago during a trip to Cabo and her mother, Sallamondra, said alarm bells went off after friends who went said she had alcohol poisoning.
A death certificate later said Robinson suffered "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation," which led the family to believe there was foul play.
Amid the reports, disturbing video footage captured inside the group's villa later appeared to reveal a woman savagely beating Robinson inside of the room.
As we previously reported, Mexican law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for one of Robinson's friends. Authorities have never named that person and no arrests have been made.
The DOJ said federal officials met with Robinson's loved ones today to "offer their condolences and present the findings of the federal investigation," adding that finding answers has been a "priority for federal investigators and the FBI."
"As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation," the DOJ pointed out, explaining that given the circumstances and public concern, they felt compelled to "reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."
There will be a press conference this afternoon with information on the latest developments.
RadarOnline.com has learned that reps of Robinson's family have shared their plans to rally for justice and march to the state department in Washington, D.C., on May 19.