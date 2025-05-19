EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Orders Wife Kate to 'Stop Calling Harry' As Royal Exile Drives 'Marriage-Wrecking' Wedge Between Royal Heirs
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is under huge pressure from Prince William to sever contact with Prince Harry following the Duke of Sussex's latest public comments about the Royal Family – which have reignited tensions between the brothers.
Palace sources tell RadarOnline.com the intervention comes after Harry, 40, gave an interview in which he accused the UK establishment of staging a "good old fashioned stitch-up" after losing his legal challenge for taxpayer-funded security while visiting the country.
Family Rifts
The prince also claimed King Charles, 76, was no longer speaking to him because of the court case.
He moaned: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
According to a source close to the family, William, 42, is now "absolutely fuming" about the remarks and is determined to shield his wife, Catherine, 43, and the rest of the family from further fallout.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: “William is furious that Harry’s speaking out again and doing interviews – he’s convinced this isn’t the end of it.
“He’s made it clear to the rest of the family that they should keep their distance from the Sussexes, because anything shared could be turned against them.
"William doesn’t like having to put his foot down with Kate, but he sees this as necessary to protect everyone. What he’s most worried about is that anything Kate says to Harry could be twisted or resurface later – especially if there’s another book, or if Meghan decides to tell her own side of the story.”
Healing Mission
Despite the tension, Kate – who recently recovered from cancer treatment – is said to be resisting her husband's request.
While she shares his frustration with Harry's decision to speak publicly, she remains deeply concerned for her brother-in-law and has continued to urge reconciliation behind the scenes.
Our insider went on: “Kate’s deeply upset with Harry, but she’s also frustrated that William and the rest of the family have allowed things to deteriorate this badly.
“It’s heartbreaking for her to watch the family so publicly divided.”
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, dramatically stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California, where they now live with their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, three.
Markle has not commented publicly on Harry's latest remarks, but shared a photo of him holding hands with Archie and carrying Lilibet on his shoulders in what appeared to be a gesture of support.
Within the palace, tensions remain high. Princess Kate is said to be urging all the bosses of The Firm – William, Charles, Camilla and others – to "lighten up on Harry", reach out and "finally make peace."
Our insider added: "It's unlikely to happen, but Kate is trying her best as she knows the family can't withstand and more tragedies or scandals."
While Kate is aware Harry's comments have caused deep offense within the family, she is also said to be moved by his apparent distress.
Our insider went on: "Kate knows Harry was wrong to give that interview to the BBC about his security situation – there’s no denying it.
"But she can also see how much he’s struggling — it’s clear in his expression and the way he carries himself.”