EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Orders Wife Kate to 'Stop Calling Harry' As Royal Exile Drives 'Marriage-Wrecking' Wedge Between Royal Heirs

The prince also claimed King Charles, 76, was no longer speaking to him because of the court case.

He moaned: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

According to a source close to the family, William, 42, is now "absolutely fuming" about the remarks and is determined to shield his wife, Catherine, 43, and the rest of the family from further fallout.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: “William is furious that Harry’s speaking out again and doing interviews – he’s convinced this isn’t the end of it.

“He’s made it clear to the rest of the family that they should keep their distance from the Sussexes, because anything shared could be turned against them.

"William doesn’t like having to put his foot down with Kate, but he sees this as necessary to protect everyone. What he’s most worried about is that anything Kate says to Harry could be twisted or resurface later – especially if there’s another book, or if Meghan decides to tell her own side of the story.”