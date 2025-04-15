EXCLUSIVE: Jake Gyllenhaal 'Putting Brave Face' on Being 'Out-Starred' by Denzel Washington in 'Othello' Production — 'He's Got a Smaller Suite and Worse Lighting and Dressing Room'
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are caugh in toil and trouble backstage in their adaptation of Shakespeare's play Othello.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Washington, who plays the lead role in the tragedy, has also got top billing with the fanciest dressing room and and his younger co-star is having to suck that up.
The 400-year-old play at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway took $2.8million in its first week of previews, and Gyllenhaal, 44, has been strutting his stuff in front of the high-brow arts media, talking about his role of Iago in the play and showing off his dressing room in interviews.
But Broadway insiders are quick to declare that his co-star Washington, 70, is the undeniable main attraction of the show.
Recently, Gyllenhaal gave fans a delightful sneak peek into his extravagant bolthole, showcasing an ambiance filled with mood lighting, luxurious designer candles, and an impressive $19,000 chess set that hints at his sophisticated taste.
Yet whispers from those in the know say that Training Day star Washington has his stage buddy firmly in a checkmate position.
"Jake’s out there with his flashy media tour, acting like he’s the king of the world,” chuckled one insider. "But everyone back here knows the truth, Denzel’s got the superior digs, boasting a larger suite, more flattering lighting, and the full VIP treatment that comes with being the true star of the show and there is nothing Jake can do about that."
Washington's role in the play was cast into doubt after a recent accident. He struggling to speak after suffering an almost career-ending injury.
RadarOnline.com revealed the actor said he nearly bit his tongue in half a few months ago, leading to speech difficulties and challenges for the upcoming role in Othello.
During a recent appearance on the New York Times Interview podcast, he claimed his injury was affecting his speech and forcing him to slow down as he talks.
The Academy Award winner didn't go into detail about his injury but admitted it had affected the Broadway revival of Othello.
He said: "I have a line, 'Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It's hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything."
Washington linked the incident to his "faith journey", emphasizing the importance of prayer in his life.
The actor, who recently embraced ministerial duties, reflected on the incident and claimed it was a sign to reinforce his daily prayers and spiritual connection.
He remarked: "Okay, Lord, I'm here. I think this is what you wanted me to do. Now I'm not sure why (I bit my tongue), but one can say coincidence and serendipity and all those things."
The Gladiator 2 star recently claimed he was getting ready to retire from acting despite having a number of film and stage shows in the pipeline.
Washington told Australia's Today: "At this point in my career, I'm only interested in working with the best.
"I don't know how many more films I will make; probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven't done."
He laid out several upcoming projects over the next few years, including a role in Black Panther 3, which has yet to be officially announced.