EXCLUSIVE: Jake Gyllenhaal 'Putting Brave Face' on Being 'Out-Starred' by Denzel Washington in 'Othello' Production — 'He's Got a Smaller Suite and Worse Lighting and Dressing Room'

During a recent appearance on the New York Times Interview podcast, he claimed his injury was affecting his speech and forcing him to slow down as he talks.

The Academy Award winner didn't go into detail about his injury but admitted it had affected the Broadway revival of Othello.

He said: "I have a line, 'Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It's hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything."

Washington linked the incident to his "faith journey", emphasizing the importance of prayer in his life.

The actor, who recently embraced ministerial duties, reflected on the incident and claimed it was a sign to reinforce his daily prayers and spiritual connection.

He remarked: "Okay, Lord, I'm here. I think this is what you wanted me to do. Now I'm not sure why (I bit my tongue), but one can say coincidence and serendipity and all those things."