EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Prisoner!' Britney Spears Sparks Horrifying 'Chastity Belt' Theory After Singer Claims She Was Forced to Wear Three Layers of Tights to Stop Her Having Celeb Flings During Brutally Binding Conservatorship

The barmy blonde made the remark in a recent Instagram post in which she also posed in a near-nude outfit – and we can now reveal it has prompting renewed fury among fans over the strict personal restrictions she says were imposed during her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears, who was placed under the court-ordered arrangement in 2008 following a public mental health crisis, had her personal and professional life controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a team of conservators until the order was terminated in November 2021.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears accused the conservatorship of being abusive, describing extreme diet limits, constant surveillance, and emotional mistreatment.

She wrote: "For two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables," and alleged her dad, now 72, regularly called her "fat."

But her new claim she was made to wear multiple pairs of tights to prevent her from having sex has intensified scrutiny about the possible conditions of her conservatorship.