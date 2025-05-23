EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Prisoner!' Britney Spears Sparks Horrifying 'Chastity Belt' Theory After Singer Claims She Was Forced to Wear Three Layers of Tights to Stop Her Having Celeb Flings During Brutally Binding Conservatorship
Britney Spears has sparked a wave of horrifying speculation she was made to wear a "chastity belt" during her conservatorship.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively revealed the kooky pop star, 43, recently told fans in the latest of her raunchy social media posts: "I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm???"
Shocking Admission
The barmy blonde made the remark in a recent Instagram post in which she also posed in a near-nude outfit – and we can now reveal it has prompting renewed fury among fans over the strict personal restrictions she says were imposed during her 13-year conservatorship.
Spears, who was placed under the court-ordered arrangement in 2008 following a public mental health crisis, had her personal and professional life controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a team of conservators until the order was terminated in November 2021.
In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears accused the conservatorship of being abusive, describing extreme diet limits, constant surveillance, and emotional mistreatment.
She wrote: "For two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables," and alleged her dad, now 72, regularly called her "fat."
But her new claim she was made to wear multiple pairs of tights to prevent her from having sex has intensified scrutiny about the possible conditions of her conservatorship.
Raunchy Posts
Alongside a video of herself dancing in a sheer dress and sipping what appeared to be mimosas, Spears made the tights revelation while referencing a past night out with actor Colin Farrell, now 48, at the 2003 premiere of The Recruit.
In the post, she said: "Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell."
Spears later admitted in her memoir that the outfit had been a pajama top, not a gown.
"I thought it was a real shirt because it had miniature studs on it but I see the photos and I think, 'Yeah, I definitely wore a full-blown pajama top to Colin Farrell’s premiere,'" she wrote.
She described their brief romance in explicit terms in the book, writing: "Brawl is the only word for it – we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."
A close friend of Spears has now told RadarOnline.com her tights claim reflects the shocking level of personal intrusion she endured.
He said: "The tights thing sounds absurd, but that was the reality for her. It wasn’t just about control – it was about shame. They wanted to keep her from having any kind of intimacy or freedom."
Health Fears
Our source added: "She was monitored constantly. Her calls, her texts, her visitors – all of it was scrutinized. The idea that she couldn’t even choose her own clothes without someone’s approval still haunts her."
Another source familiar with the conservatorship told RadarOnline.com: "The control extended beyond finances and career – it was deeply personal, even invasive. Wardrobe, diet, medication – it was all tightly managed.
"Many of her closest fans are now speculating whether she meant she was also made to wear an actual chastity belt.
"If this is true, it is a truly horrifying intrusion on her personal space and really she should be taking legal action.
"She's already admitted the tights were used to stop her having sex and that every element of her body was controlled, so fans are now worried she was also locked in an actual chastity belt."
Horror Theory
One fan said on a forum: "Was Britney made to wear an actual CHASTITY BELT during her conservatorship. Someone needs to go to jail for this if she was. They abused her."
Another agreed: "It's medieval – they may as well have locked her in the stocks and gagged her for 13 years. Disgusting."
Spears also used her memoir to address her frequent hair-tossing and styling choices in videos shared since regaining control of her life.
"As performers, we girls have our hair," she said. "That's the real thing guys want to see. They love to see the long hair move. They want you to thrash it. If your hair's moving, they can believe you’re having a good time."
She also described how, during a Las Vegas residency, she forced herself to perform in stiff wigs to defy those "making money" out of her.
"In the most demoralizing moments of my Las Vegas residency, I wore tight wigs, and I'd dance in a way where I wouldn't move a hair on my head.
"Everyone who was making money off me wanted me to move my hair, and I knew it – so I did everything but that."