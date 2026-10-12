Elon Musk Booted Estranged Daughter Vivian From Health Insurance After She Came Out as Trans, Ex-Wife Claims

Vivian and Musk have been estranged since 2020 after she came out as transgender. Two years later, she made the decision to take her mother's maiden name in an effort to distance herself from her father.

Justine and Elon had shared custody of their 5 children after their divorce in 2008.

Justine divorced Musk in 2008 after eight years of marriage and is the mother to five of his children.

In the documentary, she revealed the difficult nature of Vivian and Musk's relationship, stating their troubles stem from childhood.

When Vivian was 6 years old, Justine recalled Musk telling their child: “In this world there are winners and losers. Do you want to be a winner or do you want to be a loser?”

She added that if the kids didn't follow Musk's lead, they would be left in the dust and considered "losers." The tech mogul escalated the rift when he posted online that he lost his daughter to the "woke mind virus."

Justine claimed that Musk never had any interest in repairing their relationship, despite the amount of "pain" it caused their daughter. She says he treated her transition like the "death of a child."

"What’s really happening here is this is a child growing up," she explained.

This is especially poignant as the couple actually experienced the death of their first son, Nevada, in 2002. He was only 10 weeks old. His cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome.

According to Justine, her ex-husband told her to inform Vivian that he would "always love her," but the next day, he cut off her health insurance.