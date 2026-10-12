Elon Musk Booted Estranged Daughter Vivian From Health Insurance After She Came Out as Trans, Ex-Wife Claims
Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Elon Musk's ex-wife Justine Wilson has spoken out about the fractured relationship between the Tesla CEO and their daughter Vivian Wilson in Alex Gibney’s new documentary Musk, RadarOnline.com can report.
Vivian and Musk have been estranged since 2020 after she came out as transgender. Two years later, she made the decision to take her mother's maiden name in an effort to distance herself from her father.
Musk Treated Vivian's Transition Like The 'Death of a Child'
Justine divorced Musk in 2008 after eight years of marriage and is the mother to five of his children.
In the documentary, she revealed the difficult nature of Vivian and Musk's relationship, stating their troubles stem from childhood.
When Vivian was 6 years old, Justine recalled Musk telling their child: “In this world there are winners and losers. Do you want to be a winner or do you want to be a loser?”
She added that if the kids didn't follow Musk's lead, they would be left in the dust and considered "losers." The tech mogul escalated the rift when he posted online that he lost his daughter to the "woke mind virus."
Justine claimed that Musk never had any interest in repairing their relationship, despite the amount of "pain" it caused their daughter. She says he treated her transition like the "death of a child."
"What’s really happening here is this is a child growing up," she explained.
This is especially poignant as the couple actually experienced the death of their first son, Nevada, in 2002. He was only 10 weeks old. His cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome.
According to Justine, her ex-husband told her to inform Vivian that he would "always love her," but the next day, he cut off her health insurance.
Vivian Stands Firmly Against Musk's Politics
Vivian has made her disagreements with her father no secret. She recently spoke out about AI and its harm to creative work, which casts shade on Musk, since his businesses largely focus on artificial intelligence and technology.
"Art is an emotion through expression," she said during the Born to Disobey Fall 2026 campaign. "Since emotion is inherently human, AI takes away any underlying intention and replaces it with plagiarized colors and shapes."
The model is also a leftist activist, firmly opposing Musk's views.
In the past, she's said he was "cold" and unsupportive while she was growing up. While her mother advocated for her daughter's identity, Musk was the total opposite. In her petition to change her legal name and gender, she stated that she no longer wanted to be related to Musk "in any way, shape, or form."
Musk Called the Documentary a 'Hit Piece'
The documentary will take a four-hour long deep dive into the iceberg that is the life and career of Musk. While the film has been positively received by critics, Musk has not responded fondly.
In a post shared to X, he called it a "hit piece." In response, Gibney replied, "How would you know?"
Gibney has previously won an Oscar in 2007 for his film Taxi to the Dark Side.
Musk's attorney appeared to threaten to take legal action ahead of the nationwide premiere of the documentary on October 16.
“This project did not begin as an inquiry. It began with a conclusion," attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a letter to the director. “Our door is open if you decide to check your facts with the people who know them. If not, we will proceed accordingly."
The Film Features Others From Musk's Past
Justine is just one person from Musk's past who will be featured in the documentary.
Ashley St. Clair, another ex who shares a child with Musk, will also appear, along with journalists Zoë Schiffer and Kara Swisher, and engineers Martin Eberhard and Geoffrey Hinton.
Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman called Gibney's work "supremely insightful but user-friendly mastery of the documentary form."
"Musk, as the documentary makes clear, is a genuine if flawed technocratic visionary, a messianic opportunist, and something of a crackpot," he wrote. "What should scare us about him is how he coddles his own interests by passing them off as the world’s."