Elizabeth Holmes' Partner Billy Evans Pushes Back on Shocking Documentary Claim About Nude Shower Scene

Elizabeth Holmes' partner Billy Evans is disputing the filmmakers' account of how his nude shower scene ended up in the A24 documentary You Can See Everything.

Co-director Lance Oppenheim recently said Evans suggested filming himself showering and did not object to appearing fully nude.

But a source close to production told TMZ that Evans disputes that version and was led to believe the explicit footage would not appear in the finished film.

The competing accounts have put the spotlight on one of the documentary's most talked-about moments, while raising questions about what Evans understood when he agreed to be filmed.