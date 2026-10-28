Elizabeth Holmes' Partner Billy Evans Pushes Back on Shocking Documentary Claim About Nude Shower Scene
Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Elizabeth Holmes' partner Billy Evans is disputing the filmmakers' account of how his nude shower scene ended up in the A24 documentary You Can See Everything.
Co-director Lance Oppenheim recently said Evans suggested filming himself showering and did not object to appearing fully nude.
But a source close to production told TMZ that Evans disputes that version and was led to believe the explicit footage would not appear in the finished film.
The competing accounts have put the spotlight on one of the documentary's most talked-about moments, while raising questions about what Evans understood when he agreed to be filmed.
Director Claims Evans Volunteered For Scene
Oppenheim described the scene in a recent interview with GQ, saying he and Evans were returning from the gym when he told Holmes' partner he would have time to shower.
According to Oppenheim, Evans responded by asking, "Want to film me showering?" The filmmaker said he offered to shoot the scene in a way that would keep Evans' genitals out of frame, but claimed Evans said he did not care about being seen naked.
Oppenheim also described multiple cameras being used during the sequence, including one inside the bathroom and another outside. He said Evans later appeared to look toward a camera and smile after leaving the shower.
Evans Disputes Shocking Version Of Events
TMZ reported that Evans' account is different. According to a production source cited by the outlet, Evans did not propose a full-frontal scene and was told that even if he filmed nude, the explicit footage would not be used in the final movie for legal reasons.
People later reported that a source familiar with the situation said Evans felt his trust had been violated and believed the shower scene was supposed to remain non-explicit.
The source also said Evans has since seen the finished documentary and disputes the filmmakers' description of how the scene came about.
The Shower Scene That Sparked R-Rating
The nude sequence appears early in You Can See Everything, which runs 2 hours and 54 minutes and carries an R rating for language and some graphic nudity.
The film was released by A24 on Oct. 16.
The documentary follows Holmes and Evans during the period before Holmes began serving her federal prison sentence for defrauding Theranos investors.
Filming began shortly before she reported to prison, with the filmmakers receiving unusually broad access to the couple's home and daily life.
Holmes was sentenced in November 2022 to 135 months, or 11 years and three months, in federal prison after being convicted of defrauding investors in Theranos.
What Evans Said Before Release
Before the documentary's theatrical release, Evans said he had not seen the finished film. During an appearance on the "All-In" podcast, he said, "I haven't seen it.
I might think this is the dumbest thing I have ever done," while also reacting to Holmes' appearance in the trailer.
The documentary has since become a significant box-office success. It opened to $15.6 million from 855 theaters and had reached about $45.1 million domestically by Oct. 25 after expanding to 2,655 theaters.
The conflicting accounts over the shower footage now add another layer to a documentary built around unusually intimate access to Holmes and the people closest to her.