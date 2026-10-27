From 'Dexter: Resurrection' to Real-Life Crime — Kadia Saraf Joins Jia Rizvi's Wrongful Conviction Documentary Sixteen Years

Radar Online | Exclusive On screen, Kadia Saraf is no stranger to investigating crime, uncovering secrets, and pursuing the truth. Now, the actress known for playing Detective ClaudetteWallace in Dexter: Resurrection is taking her passion for justice beyond Hollywood, joining filmmaker Jia Rizvi as executive producer of the feature documentary Sixteen Years. The partnership brings together two women whose work explores the complicated intersection of crime, psychology, and the American justice system. For Saraf, whose television characters regularly confront questions of guilt and innocence, the move into true crime documentary filmmaking offers an opportunity to examine what happens when the justice system gets it terribly wrong. At the center of Sixteen Years is the extraordinary true story of Jeffrey Deskovic, who was just 16 years old when he was wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of a high school classmate. He spent the next 16 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit before DNA evidence finally proved his innocence. But Deskovic's story did not end with his freedom. Since his exoneration, he has helped free 15 other wrongfully convicted individuals, turning his own devastating experience into a lifelong mission to fight injustice.

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From Playing Detective to Investigating Real Injustice Saraf has built a career portraying strong, intelligent, and fiercely determined women. From her role as U.S. Attorney Anya Avital on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to Detective Claudette Wallace on Dexter: Resurrection, her characters inhabit a world where the pursuit of truth is rarely straightforward. The ferocity and razor-sharp focus Saraf brings to these performances are equally evident in her commitment to the real-life stories she chooses to champion. The same attention to human behavior, motivation, and the complexities of justice that makes her characters compelling also informs her work behind the camera.

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With a background in forensic astrology and a deep interest in investigative processes, Saraf brings an unusual perspective to Sixteen Years, particularly in examining how assumptions about human behavior can have devastating consequences. "We often mistake differences in behavior for guilt. Preconceived notions, especially around neurodivergence, can be incredibly dangerous. This film is a reminder that perception is not proof, and the cost of getting that wrong can be devastating," Saraf said. Her observation strikes at the heart of Deskovic's case, where investigators came to focus on a teenager whose behavior they interpreted as suspicious, setting in motion a series of events that would cost him nearly two decades of his life.

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Dexter: Resurrection and New York City's Darker Side Saraf's involvement in Sixteen Years comes as excitement builds around the second season of Dexter: Resurrection, arriving October 30. The series has been filming across New York City in recent months, using thecity's vibrant neighborhoods, distinctive architecture, and unmistakable energy as a backdrop for its dark, psychologically charged storytelling. New York brings a different dimension to the Dexter universe. Its crowded streets, contrasting neighborhoods, and constant movement create a setting where ordinary life and hidden darkness exist side by side. For Saraf, the contrast between fiction and reality is particularly intriguing. WhileDexter: Resurrection explores the pursuit of a fictional killer, Sixteen Years confronts an equally unsettling reality: what happens when the people entrusted with solving a murder become convinced they have found the perpetrator, only to be tragically wrong?

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Sixteen Years: The Story Behind a Devastating Wrongful Conviction Directed and produced by Rizvi, Sixteen Years examines the investigation, interrogation, trial, and eventual exoneration of Jeffrey Deskovic, exposing the systemic failures that allowed an innocent teenager to be convicted. The documentary explores how coercive interrogation techniques, flawed forensic assumptions, and institutional pressures can combine to produce devastating miscarriages of justice. Through original investigation and trial recordings, archival footage, case files, family photographs, and personal artifacts, the film offers an intimate look at the human consequences of wrongful conviction. It also features exclusive interviews with individuals connected to the case, including Deskovic's mother, former high school classmates, Federal Judge NinaMorrison, New York Times reporter Fernanda Santos, and Deskovic's civil attorney. Several participants have not previously spoken publicly about their experiences. The film expands upon Rizvi's award-winning short documentary Conviction, which premiered at the Greenwich International Film Festival and went on to receive numerous awards. "Sixteen Years begins as a story of injustice, but it ultimately becomes a study of resilience and the human capacity to reclaim one's narrative," said Rizvi. "JeffreyDeskovic's case exposes how fragile the system can be when institutions fail, but it also reveals the extraordinary strength required to survive it. This is not just a story about what went wrong; it's about what it takes to endure, to fight back, and to be heard."

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