The Biggest Bombshells From Elizabeth Holmes' Shocking New Documentary 'You Can See Everything'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
A24’s You Can See Everything pulls back the curtain on the final weeks before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began her prison sentence, and then follows the fallout years later.
Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour documentary opened in theaters Oct. 16.
The film begins with 34 days of access to Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their children before she reported to federal prison in May 2023.
Holmes had been convicted of defrauding Theranos investors and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.
Billy Evans Sought a Share of the Documentary’s Profits
One of the film’s biggest revelations involves Evans and A24.
Fielder recounts that Evans sought a financial share of the documentary’s profits during discussions surrounding the project. The request came after Holmes had left the room, leaving Fielder to question whether she knew about the arrangement.
The documentary later revisits the issue through a reenactment featuring Christopher Abbott as Evans and Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.
The filmmakers ultimately agreed to the arrangement, but Evans later backed away from the deal. The film leaves the question of Holmes’ knowledge unresolved.
Evans Says He Controls Holmes’ X Account
Evans said he has power of attorney over Holmes and manages her verified X account while she is in prison. He acknowledges that he posts some material without consulting her, while also saying Holmes sends him messages she wants shared.
The revelation is especially notable because Holmes’ account has remained active during her incarceration.
Amanda Seyfried Returns to Elizabeth Holmes’ Story
Seyfried becomes a major part of the film after Holmes begins serving her sentence. The actress previously played Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, a performance that earned her an Emmy.
With Holmes no longer available to film directly, Seyfried reenacts conversations based on Fielder’s recollections and recordings, while Abbott portrays Evans.
The unusual approach turns Seyfried from a performer portraying Holmes into a participant in Fielder’s attempt to understand what happened behind the scenes.
The result deliberately blurs the boundary between documentary footage and dramatization, reinforcing the film’s larger focus on perception, performance, and competing versions of events.
Charlie Kirk Dispute Adds Another Point of Tension
The tension escalates during a dinner involving Fielder, Seyfried, and Evans, when the conversation turns to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.
Evans expresses support for Kirk and challenges Seyfried over her past criticism of him. The exchange moves the discussion away from the documentary’s financial arrangements and toward Seyfried’s public comments and Evans’ views.