The Biggest Bombshells From Elizabeth Holmes' Shocking New Documentary 'You Can See Everything'

A24’s You Can See Everything pulls back the curtain on the final weeks before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began her prison sentence, and then follows the fallout years later.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour documentary opened in theaters Oct. 16.

The film begins with 34 days of access to Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their children before she reported to federal prison in May 2023.

Holmes had been convicted of defrauding Theranos investors and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.