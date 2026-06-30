Dr. Phil Goes Off on 'The View' Co-Hosts After Karmelo Anthony Verdict Sparks Debate — 'The System Is a Good One and It Works'
June 30 2026, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET
Dr. Phil McGraw went off after Sunny Hostin criticized the U.S. justice system while discussing the Karmelo Anthony murder case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anthony, 19, was found guilty of murder after fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, 17, during an altercation at a high school event in 2025. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years behind bars – a court decision that has sparked debate.
What Did Sunny Hostin Say About the Karmelo Anthony Case?
According to witnesses, the 19-year-old allegedly went into a rival school's tent at a track meet and did not leave when he was asked. Following a verbal back-and-forth, Anthony was said to have warned Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."
Undeterred, Metcalf allegedly still physically tried to remove him from the tent when Anthony took a knife from his backpack and stabbed him in the chest.
Hostin argued on the June 22 episode of The View that "there seems to be two systems of justice in play in this country," and said she didn't "understand" why the jury rejected the idea that Anthony was acting in "self defense."
"The kid that died was 200 pounds, this kid was 130 pounds, and the other kid was taller than he is," Hostin said. "He was the only black kid under the tent, and the victim here had his twin brother with him who was also a very large person."
She also suggested that Anthony was not properly represented by "a jury of his peers."
Dr. Phil Claims the U.S. Justice System Works
However, Dr. Phil – who is known to have more conservative political views than some of the women on The View – took issue with Hostin's opinions.
"The system worked and it's still working," he said in an interview with The Daily Mail. "They had the trial and he was convicted."
The TV personality argued that if there was a problem with the "jury composition," the verdict could be appealed and they could potentially be granted a retrial.
"If they disagree with that, they can take it to the Texas Supreme Court and get another bite at the apple," he added. "The system is a good one and it works."
Dr. Phil Accuses 'The View' of Trying to 'Advance an Agenda'
Dr. Phil further suggested that The View co-hosts were using the high-profile murder case to "advance an agenda."
''[Anthony and Metcalf] didn't have a history of having conflict based on any racial history and, at the time of the incident, nobody reported that there were any racial slurs made or anything of the sort," he claimed. "So, that didn't play a part in what took place."
"The question [for the appellate panel] has to be, based on the facts, should it have made a difference if black people were on the jury?" he added.
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Austin Metcalf's Father Calls Out 'The View'
Earlier this month, Metcalf's father, Jeff, also spoke out against The View's coverage of the case. He said Hostin likely didn't know all the details regarding the trial and evidence, before suggesting the co-hosts were "looking to monetize the death" of his son.
"I really wish they wouldn’t speak about it at all," Jeff said during an interview on The Will Cain Show. "If that woman said that, she has no idea about the facts of the case – but she wants to spew her public opinion on a platform that reaches millions of people every day. Do I have that platform? No. But today I have a little platform to say what I’d like. She is completely wrong."