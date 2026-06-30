Dr. Phil Goes Off on 'The View' Co-Hosts After Karmelo Anthony Verdict Sparks Debate — 'The System Is a Good One and It Works'

According to witnesses, the 19-year-old allegedly went into a rival school's tent at a track meet and did not leave when he was asked. Following a verbal back-and-forth, Anthony was said to have warned Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."

Undeterred, Metcalf allegedly still physically tried to remove him from the tent when Anthony took a knife from his backpack and stabbed him in the chest.

Hostin argued on the June 22 episode of The View that "there seems to be two systems of justice in play in this country," and said she didn't "understand" why the jury rejected the idea that Anthony was acting in "self defense."

"The kid that died was 200 pounds, this kid was 130 pounds, and the other kid was taller than he is," Hostin said. "He was the only black kid under the tent, and the victim here had his twin brother with him who was also a very large person."

She also suggested that Anthony was not properly represented by "a jury of his peers."