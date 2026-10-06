Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Claiming Butter Costs 'a Buck' on Live TV: 'He's a Complete Idiot'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz was brutally mocked online after claiming butter cost "about a buck," RadarOnline.com can report.
The exchange happened during a recent installment of The Ingraham Angle, where he explained the uncertainty of hospital medical-care pricing.
'What the Heck Is Going on?'
"We should know what things cost, OK?" host Laura Ingraham said. “We wanna know what we’re paying. What the heck is going on, and how can you guys tackle this?”
Dr. Oz, who currently serves as the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, replied that the prices of healthcare are written in "invisible ink" and "you have no idea what things are gonna cost."
"I brought you something as an example. We went grocery shopping – stick of butter, bag of peanuts. Butter in America, it’s about a buck for a stick like this," he continued, referring to a package of butter that he was holding in his hand.
The brand was later identified as being from Trader Joe's and is listed on their website at $4.99 per package.
Laura Ingraham Corrects Dr. Oz on Butter Prices
Ingraham suddenly cut in, "Where are you shopping? It’s not a buck. It’s like four."
"Well, I just bought this, so it’s close to that," Dr. Oz replied. "Maybe I got it – maybe it’s going bad."
"OK. A Mamdani store you bought it at," Ingraham responded, referring to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plans to open city-owned grocery stores that would lower the cost of groceries.
"Exactly. So, you buy the stick of butter, and you buy it for the right price. In healthcare, we’re not doing this," he continued on with his point. "This stick of butter could cost anything. You have no idea until after you’ve already made the purchase."
Dr. Oz Faces Backlash on Social Media
As the clip made rounds on social media, Dr. Oz swiftly faced backlash from critics on X who dubbed him a "complete idiot" and "clueless."
One person wrote, "The average price of butter is $4.02 per pound as of August 2026," and another X user said, "Grifting lying scumbag just like his boss."
A third person chimed in, "As if these elites would know or care how much everyday groceries costs (sic) for ordinary Americans."
'I Really Don't Understand'
Another critic pointed out, "I really don't understand the concept of lying when people can fact-check. Even if it was on sale, it wasn't a dollar. I can guarantee you that."
A final person slammed Dr. Oz as "part of the 1 percent" and suggested that it was possible he hadn't been to a grocery store in decades due to his wealth.
"His food's delivered to him cooked for him and served to him," the critic claimed. "This act they're doing is not going to work. We know."