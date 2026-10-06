Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Claiming Butter Costs 'a Buck' on Live TV: 'He's a Complete Idiot'

"We should know what things cost, OK?" host Laura Ingraham said. “We wanna know what we’re paying. What the heck is going on, and how can you guys tackle this?”

Dr. Oz, who currently serves as the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, replied that the prices of healthcare are written in "invisible ink" and "you have no idea what things are gonna cost."

"I brought you something as an example. We went grocery shopping – stick of butter, bag of peanuts. Butter in America, it’s about a buck for a stick like this," he continued, referring to a package of butter that he was holding in his hand.

The brand was later identified as being from Trader Joe's and is listed on their website at $4.99 per package.