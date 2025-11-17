EXCLUSIVE: 'She Considered Him Kind of a D**k' — Inside Oprah's Secret Feud with TV Rival Dr. Oz and How It Sent a Famous Democrat to Capitol Hill

Democrat Fetterman, 56, ran against Oz for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat in 2022. It was the first time the doctor tried his hand at politics, and Oz controversially ran for office in a state where he had never lived but owned undeveloped property.

Despite suffering a stroke during the campaign, Fetterman beat Oz in the November 2022 election and received a surprising boost from Winfrey, whom he had never met.

"Four days before the election, with no advance notice, Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she was endorsing me. Endorsements really don’t mean anything, but this one did. This was Oprah, and she knew Oz well from when he regularly appeared on her show," he writes about the TV titan's political backing.