Dr. Oz Torched by Critics for Laughing at 'Consent' Joke at MAHA Panel Moderated by Russell Brand — Ahead of Controversial Actor's Sexual Assault Trial

On September 29, Brand moderated a MAHA panel Oz spoke on. Before the conversation began, Oz quipped that Brand was found hugging Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins.

Dr. Mehmet Oz sparked outrage after laughing at a consent joke made by Russell Brand , the comedian set to go on trial for sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thousands of others shared or commented on the exchange online, expressing their shock.

"Not Dr. Oz and Russell Brand making consent jokes at the MAHA summit today, while Brand is awaiting trial on charges including three counts of r--- and three counts of sexual assault," Jessica Knurick shared on Facebook.

"Joke about non-consensual contact at the MAHA Summit's 'Reform in CMS' panel from moderator Russell Brand, the comedian who has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of r--- and sexual assault for which he will stand trial in London next month. Dr. Oz giddily slaps his knee," Brandy Zadrozny wrote on X.

Following the exchange, the two were met with backlash across social media.

"She initiated that contact, I should make clear, doctor," Brand swiftly remarked, prompting Oz to guffaw in response.

In April 2025, Brand was charged with r---, oral r---, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged assaults occurred between 1999 and 2005, and four women accused the comedian. The 51-year-old was charged following an 18-month investigation by police, which was prompted after the victims spoke to Channel 4 and The Sunday Times to share their experiences.

Later that year, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," Brand said in an X video at the time. He added how thankful he was for the chance to defend himself in court.

A few months later, in February 2026, Brand was back in court on two additional charges: sexual assault and r---. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges, arguing that the intimacy was consensual.

Brand is set to face trial this month on all seven charges.