Dr. Oz Torched by Critics for Laughing at 'Consent' Joke at MAHA Panel Moderated by Russell Brand — Ahead of Controversial Actor's Sexual Assault Trial
Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz sparked outrage after laughing at a consent joke made by Russell Brand, the comedian set to go on trial for sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On September 29, Brand moderated a MAHA panel Oz spoke on. Before the conversation began, Oz quipped that Brand was found hugging Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins.
Critics Go Off On Dr. Oz
"She initiated that contact, I should make clear, doctor," Brand swiftly remarked, prompting Oz to guffaw in response.
Following the exchange, the two were met with backlash across social media.
"Joke about non-consensual contact at the MAHA Summit's 'Reform in CMS' panel from moderator Russell Brand, the comedian who has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of r--- and sexual assault for which he will stand trial in London next month. Dr. Oz giddily slaps his knee," Brandy Zadrozny wrote on X.
"Not Dr. Oz and Russell Brand making consent jokes at the MAHA summit today, while Brand is awaiting trial on charges including three counts of r--- and three counts of sexual assault," Jessica Knurick shared on Facebook.
Thousands of others shared or commented on the exchange online, expressing their shock.
Russell Brand’s Charges
In April 2025, Brand was charged with r---, oral r---, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.
The alleged assaults occurred between 1999 and 2005, and four women accused the comedian. The 51-year-old was charged following an 18-month investigation by police, which was prompted after the victims spoke to Channel 4 and The Sunday Times to share their experiences.
Later that year, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor pleaded not guilty to all five charges.
"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," Brand said in an X video at the time. He added how thankful he was for the chance to defend himself in court.
A few months later, in February 2026, Brand was back in court on two additional charges: sexual assault and r---. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges, arguing that the intimacy was consensual.
Brand is set to face trial this month on all seven charges.
A Shocking Confession
Brand denied r----g anyone, but he did make a shocking confession to Megyn Kelly.
He told Kelly in April 2026 that when he was 30 he slept with a 16-year-old girl, but that it was "consensual."
"The plain fact of it is, in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I'm from, the age of consent is 16. And I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30. But when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old," he said.
The actor noted there was a "strong power differential" due to his fame at the time.
Hollywood Star Turned Influencer
Brand was popular in Hollywood in the 2000s and early 2010s for his stand-up comedy and hit movie Get Him to the Greek. At one point, he was married to Katy Perry for two years.
He started breaking away from Hollywood in 2013, beginning political advocacy and a spiritual journey. Around 2015, he started to post on Rumble and YouTube, talking about wellness, spirituality, and his suspicions about the government.
Around COVID-19, this suspicion led to conspiracy theories about COVID-19, vaccines and similar issues. In late 2022, after he was "censored" on YouTube, he started posting on Rumble instead.
In April 2024, his content took a spiritual angle again; he announced that he gave his life to Christ and became a Christian.