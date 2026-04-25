Russell Brand Scrambles to Find Bible Verse on Live TV After Piers Morgan Puts Him on the Spot in Cringeworthy Moment
April 25 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Embattled comic actor Russell Brand found himself in an awkward live-TV moment after struggling to locate a Bible passage during a tense interview with Piers Morgan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The uncomfortable exchange unfolded on Friday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Brand attempted to showcase his recent embrace of scripture, only for things to unravel in real time.
Put on the Spot
Morgan wasted no time zeroing in on the Bible Brand brought with him to court during his ongoing legal troubles, pressing the actor on what passages had resonated with him.
"Was that the one you took into court?" Morgan asked, before digging further into Brand's reasoning for bringing the religious text into such a high-stakes setting.
Brand initially appeared confident, responding, "Yeah, the very one," and thanking Morgan for the question, but the tone quickly shifted once he was asked to cite a specific passage.
Page-Flipping Panic
What followed was an extended, visibly awkward moment as Brand flipped through the Bible on camera, struggling to locate the verse he referenced.
"It was this from Isaiah," he began, before trailing off and muttering to himself while turning pages.
As seconds stretched into more than a minute, Brand continued flipping, whispering, and attempting to regain his footing, at one point even admitting, "I can’t actually find the verse that I had that day."
Attempted Recovery
Eventually, Brand settled on a passage from Isaiah 12, reading aloud: "I will praise you Lord, although you were angry with me, your anger has turned away and you have comforted me."
He continued, "Surely God is my salvation. I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord... is my strength and my defense."
Trying to explain further, Brand referenced the verse he couldn't locate, describing it as a message about renewal: "See I'm doing a new thing, Isaiah says, like springs in the desert, like in the desert of your life, when your life becomes barren and difficult, that a new resource with God will appear."
Viral Backlash
The clip quickly spread across social media, with critics seizing on the moment as evidence of what they called a performative display of faith.
"This is so painful to watch," someone wrote.
"Staged fake Christian poser! Nothing more!" a comment read.
"Not only do we know it’s an act, but he knows that we know it’s an act," another said.
A user joked, "Legend has it he's still trying to find that verse."
"Painful? It's funny as h***. Another fake Christian getting exposed live on air," someone else said.
One person said, "This is the funniest example of right-wing Christians lmao. Can't even find the passage that meant so much to him, he read it in court, so he settled for one he could find that was good enough."
"What a freaking phony Brand is," a user commented.